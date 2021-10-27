'The Machinery of Dreams' taps into power of family, loss and love

In “The Machinery of Dreams,” young Lily shows plenty of strength and courage as she enters a fantasy world on a quest to secure healing for her beloved mother. Director Eric Hurt said the actress tapped to play Lily stepped up in a similar way to carry the film.
“She turned 9 on the set,” Hurt said. “She’s just a great kid, and that’s what makes the movie what it is.
“She’s incredibly smart. She knew the script front and back — everybody’s lines.”
Audience members can see actress Cora Metzfield in action as Lily during the Virginia Film Festival this weekend. “The Machinery of Dreams” will be screened at 11 a.m. Saturday at Culbreth Theatre on Culbreth Road at the University of Virginia.
Hurt, who was born in Charlottesville, called Stony Point home and graduated from Albemarle High School, also wrote the script and served as cinematographer; he is a recent winner of the International Cinematographers Guild’s Emerging Cinematographers Award. He will be on hand Saturday to take part in a discussion with Cora that’ll be moderated by producer Jake Steinberg.
His film brings a family-friendly story of family, loss, grief, acceptance and the risks we take for the ones we love to the big screen with a female-led cast primarily from Charlottesville and Richmond.
Lily is 8 when she moves in with her aunt and grandmother after her mother is seriously injured in a car accident. Her grandmother, who lives with dementia, starts telling her a fairy tale, and Lily sees in the tale a possibility for rescuing her mother.
Hurt said that although he did audition other young actors, the role of Lily basically was written with Cora in mind.
“I’ve worked with a lot of kids, and she’s one of the best I’ve worked with,” he said.
Cora’s enthusiasm for the project was matched by a strong work ethic, Hurt said. During filming, the director and crew had to keep Cora’s age in mind and follow laws regulating how many hours a day she could work, and maintaining a safe and healthy work environment for everyone was vital. But after shooting important nighttime footage at McCormick Observatory at UVa, Cora had plenty of energy to keep the magic going.
“It was about 6 in the morning, and we were almost done, and it was almost time for the sun to come up,” the director said. “She didn’t want to stop shooting.”
She also didn’t shy away from touching some of her more squirm-inducing co-stars: Madagascar hissing roaches. Hurt said Cora relished the opportunity to handle the creatures.
“She named them,” he said with a chuckle. “Just a fearless kid.”
Hurt said the film explores “things everybody deals with, and kids deal with,” including illness, loss and the times in life when stepping up and solving problems is required, regardless of how old one is. The fantasy elements offer room in which to dive into different ways of telling the story, and Hurt said families who discuss the film after the screening may enjoy the different perspectives individual viewers have about the way the film ends.
“Was it real? Was it not real? I don’t have an answer for that,” Hurt said. “That’s part of the fun of it.
“I think it’ll be a good film for families. It’s between a G and a PG. It tackles, definitely, some heavier things in life, but in a kid-friendly way.”
So, what is real, and what might be a coping mechanism? The lines can blur in the film as much as they do in everyday life.
“It’s an effective storytelling method, because we all have our own storytelling world,” he said. “We still dream, and we think about the past and the future. Maybe we don’t allow our minds to be as free as kids do.”
The cast includes actors who’ll be familiar to many audience members from Charlottesville and Richmond. Look for Tonya Bludsworth as Martha, Kate Monaghan as Beth, Zach Bowman as The Fire Elf, Julia Kenner as The Maiden, Jon Cobb as The Writer, Richard Cooper as The Astronomer, Joshua Harris as Sam, Sandra Belforte as Jane, Jay Taylor as The Farmer and Joseph Durbin as Henry.
Love and loss never were far from the participants’ minds during filming. Hurt’s cousin, casting director Paige Johnston Thomas, died of cancer in April 2020; she had cast “The Machinery of Dreams,” and Hurt called her “a big supporter of the film.”
Hurt and Steinberg also will never forget wrapping work on the film for the day on Aug. 12, 2017, and heading downtown with three other crew members to attend the counter-protest to the Unite the Right rally. He was among the people who had to jump out of the way of a speeding car that killed Heather Heyer and injured many others, and he remembers finding “a lot of support” in the days that followed.
