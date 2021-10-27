'The Machinery of Dreams' taps into power of family, loss and love

Hurt said the film explores “things everybody deals with, and kids deal with,” including illness, loss and the times in life when stepping up and solving problems is required, regardless of how old one is. The fantasy elements offer room in which to dive into different ways of telling the story, and Hurt said families who discuss the film after the screening may enjoy the different perspectives individual viewers have about the way the film ends.

“Was it real? Was it not real? I don’t have an answer for that,” Hurt said. “That’s part of the fun of it.

“I think it’ll be a good film for families. It’s between a G and a PG. It tackles, definitely, some heavier things in life, but in a kid-friendly way.”

So, what is real, and what might be a coping mechanism? The lines can blur in the film as much as they do in everyday life.

“It’s an effective storytelling method, because we all have our own storytelling world,” he said. “We still dream, and we think about the past and the future. Maybe we don’t allow our minds to be as free as kids do.”