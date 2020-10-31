Stressbusters: Virginia Fly Fishing Festival is Friday's catch of the day

The Virginia Fly Fishing Film Festival, presented by the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, begins at 7 p.m. Friday at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f7df1390c14a30062763beb . It’s the Virginia edition of the International Fly Fishing Festival, which brings film collections to more than 120 screens each year.

Ten short films ranging in length from six to 16 minutes will capture different aspects of the hobby, sport and lifestyle. Whether you turn to fishing for adventure or sanctuary, chances are good that at least one of the selections evokes what you seek. And if the great-outdoors getaway that would feed your soul right about now just isn’t in the cards during the pandemic, you can see all the films without leaving your favorite chair.