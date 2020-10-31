Stressbusters: Virginia Fly Fishing Festival is Friday's catch of the day

If the endless stream of 2020 jolts makes you yearn for some uninterrupted time on a quiet body of water, an upcoming film festival may be your ticket to relaxation.
The Virginia Fly Fishing Film Festival, presented by the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, begins at 7 p.m. Friday at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f7df1390c14a30062763beb. It’s the Virginia edition of the International Fly Fishing Festival, which brings film collections to more than 120 screens each year.
Ten short films ranging in length from six to 16 minutes will capture different aspects of the hobby, sport and lifestyle. Whether you turn to fishing for adventure or sanctuary, chances are good that at least one of the selections evokes what you seek. And if the great-outdoors getaway that would feed your soul right about now just isn’t in the cards during the pandemic, you can see all the films without leaving your favorite chair.
The films include:
» “Particles and Droplets” by Gilbert Rowley, which looks at the world through a fly-fishing perspective;
» “Aurora Fontinalis” by Intents Media, a journey in search of giant brook trout;
» “Iqaluk” by Hooké, tracing the search for Arctic char in Nunavik;
» “The Mend” by Broc Isabelle, telling the story of a father-son relationship in a fly-fishing environment;
» “Nine Foot Rod” by Dana Lattery, which follows four fly-fishing guides on a trip to Oman.
Other selections include “Poetry in Motion,” about Maxine McCormack’s quest to become world fly-fishing champion; “AK 30,” about the search for a 30-inch trout in the Naknek River in Alaska; and “The Bull Run,” which follows the search for bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies.
Admission is $15 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f7df1390c14a30062763beb. Log on to the site at any time within 48 hours of Friday’s showing; your ticket will be active for seven days. Get all the details — and a refreshing look at film trailers — at flyfilmfest.com.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
