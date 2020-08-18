Short film about slave dwellings wins Regional Emmy Award

A short film about efforts to use Google Street View technology to document Virginia slave dwellings has received a Regional Emmy Award.
"Mapping Virginia Slave Dwellings" was honored in the historical/cultural: program feature category. Google Earth Outreach released the six-minute film, which documents the work of Virginia Humanities and Saving Slave Houses to document 19 slave dwellings, in June 2019. Virtual tours make the dwellings, most of which are on private property, accessible to the public online through Google Maps or in Virginia Humanities' Encyclopedia Virginia at EncyclopediaVirginia.org/vr.
Learn more at VirginiaHumanities.org.
