'River of Gold' documentary available on streaming platforms

A documentary that examines the ecological, economic and human costs of small-scale gold mining operations in Peru is now available to rent on a variety of streaming platforms.
“River of Gold,” a film created by Charlottesville-based Amazon Aid Foundation, follows war journalists Ron Haviv and Donovan Webster and Peruvian scientist and activist Enrique Ortiz as they learn the toll that unregulated gold mining in the Amazon region is taking on groundwater, forestation, biodiversity and human health and safety.
Narrated by Sissy Spacek and Herbie Hancock, “River of Gold” also traces the ways in which the illicit mining operations endanger communities by fueling organized crime, said Sarah duPont, president and founder of Amazon Aid Foundation and co-director of the documentary with Reuben Aaronson. She, Aaronson and James Cavello serve as producers.
“It’s a national threat to the United States because it’s funding international terrorism,” duPont said. “I decided to make a film about it.”
The region highlighted in the film already had deep ecological value as a rainforest habitat — “the biodiversity is amazing,” duPont said — but it has become an even more important migratory route for wildlife as more species have been put in harm’s way, duPont said.
“As climate change rolled on, these species could migrate into higher elevations of the Andes to stay cooler and survive,” duPont said.
The topic has international importance because people around the world are buying and selling gold for which poor people risk their lives and from which organized crime benefits, she said. But it’s a deeply complicated story.
“After 9/11, the price of gold shot up, and people started coming into the Amazon to look for gold,” duPont said. Once residents of economically disadvantaged areas realized that they could make twice as much money mining for gold as they’d earned from their previous livelihoods, unregulated small mining operations began appearing.
The earliest impact was on the rainforest itself. “They cut down the trees to get to the gold underneath,” she said.
While animals and migratory species began departing for dwindling safe spaces, the new mining operations began handling large amounts of mercury to extract the gold from the soil. Miners were receiving unhealthy levels of mercury, as was the water used to rinse the soil to reveal the gold.
And although the enterprising miners were taking home more money to support their families, their mining businesses were operating outside the law. The resulting vulnerability, combined with the timeless value of gold, made the miners easy targets for organized crime, which duPont said has added money laundering, child trafficking, violence and other woes to the mix.
“It’s so lucrative, and it’s so easily integrated into the supply chain,” duPont said of the resulting gold. “In Peru, it’s a $3 billion illegal activity.”
The film has been valuable in its own right for making audiences around the world aware of the situation, duPont said.
“We’ve shown it all over the world. We’ve shown it at the Vatican and the United Nations,” she said. “River of Gold” screenings to diverse audiences have provided moments in which “a president of a country could be moved and a middle schooler or high schooler could watch it and be moved,” she said.
“It’s not simple, and we want to get that across to a global audience,” duPont said. “Most people have no idea where their gold is coming from.”
Boycotting gold isn’t likely to solve the problem, but working on ways to halt and prevent crime could have international benefit, she said. More than 200 pages of curriculum materials based on the film are available for teachers, parents, students and groups who’d like to examine the situation in more depth.
Learn more about the film at https://amazonaid.org; look for the “River of Gold” section.