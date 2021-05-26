'River of Gold' documentary available on streaming platforms

The topic has international importance because people around the world are buying and selling gold for which poor people risk their lives and from which organized crime benefits, she said. But it’s a deeply complicated story.

“After 9/11, the price of gold shot up, and people started coming into the Amazon to look for gold,” duPont said. Once residents of economically disadvantaged areas realized that they could make twice as much money mining for gold as they’d earned from their previous livelihoods, unregulated small mining operations began appearing.

The earliest impact was on the rainforest itself. “They cut down the trees to get to the gold underneath,” she said.

While animals and migratory species began departing for dwindling safe spaces, the new mining operations began handling large amounts of mercury to extract the gold from the soil. Miners were receiving unhealthy levels of mercury, as was the water used to rinse the soil to reveal the gold.