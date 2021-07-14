Rehm hopes 'When My Time Comes' prompts reflection, action

“When My Time Comes” may not seem like an action film on the surface. If the documentary’s subject gets her wish, however, patients, their families and their doctors will be stirred to action to “plan ahead and talk about what they want” as death draws near.

“When you are in the middle of the crisis, it’s very hard to think clearly about what you want,” Diane Rehm said. “When you are healthy, when you are thinking clearly, it is important to think about what you want.

“If you get hit by a heart attack, if you get hit by a stroke, does your family know what you would want? Do you want to let God be the one to decide? Or, when my time comes, do I want to make the decision?”

The Peabody Award-winning journalist, longtime NPR host and current host of the “Diane Rehm: On my Mind” podcast on WAMU will be at the Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday for a screening of the documentary “When My Time Comes,” which traces her examination of facts, fallacies and widely differing perspectives on the right-to-die movement.