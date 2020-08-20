Regal cinema reopeningFriday at Shops at Stonefield

Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 will reopen Friday, with screenings starting at noon and tickets starting at $5.
John Fithian, a University of Virginia School of Law alumnus who is CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, will be on hand to broadcast from the theater lobby at noon Friday.
The cinema will reopen with a variety of new health and safety measures to help keep movie buffs safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Screenings will take place from noon to 11 p.m. For details, cal (434) 462-7342 or visit regmovies.com.
