Piedmont Virginia Community College's Free Movie Friday series is back at 7:30 p.m. on March 17 with a screening of the 2019 biographical documentary "Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint."

The film will be screened in the Main Stage Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building on the college’s main campus.

The film, which is German filmmaker Halina Dryschka's feature debut, examines revelations in Swedish artist Hilma af Klint's work and the barriers she faced as a woman artist in the early 1900s. It builds a portrait of her through excerpts of her own writings and interviews with academics, artists and some of her relatives.

One hundred years after her death, she has become popular with fans around the world.

The screening is free. The building is accessible to wheelchairs. Plenty of free parking is available. Learn more at pvcc.edu/performingarts.