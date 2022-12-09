Put a festive foot forward for sixth Brew & Buddy Run

If you're already running around at full tilt this time of year, you might as well get a few brews and a movie out of it.

The Paramount Theater is presenting its sixth annual Brew & Buddy Run at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, starting with a merry downtown fun run for costumed participants that leads back to the theater in time for a screening of "Elf" at 6:15 p.m.

"This time of year, there's a lot of talk about tradition," said Andy Pillifant, the Paramount's director of communications. "This has become a tradition for us."

Expect a festive mix of runners, joggers, walkers and strollers of all ages.

"Some people walk the route; some run the route. It's open to interpretation," Pillifant said. "Our goal is just to get people together."

Everyone is encouraged to wear reflective lights for safety and frivolity — and to come in costume. Pillifant said runners aren't limited to dressing like Buddy the Elf or other characters from "Elf," but "a lot of people will gravitate toward characters from the film." A costume contest will take place on the stage in front of the big screen before the 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas comedy begins.

"We encourage everyone to dress up and be cheery and be happy," Pillifant said. "This is a run, and not a race."

He called the annual amble an "all-hands-on-deck" event for the Paramount's staff. "It's something the staff really looks forward to helping with," Pillifant said.

The route will take participants on a 3-mile loop on and around the Downtown Mall that will make stops at Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch'd Brewing Company.

The $25 runner's ticket includes a souvenir stainless steel pint cup for enjoying the brews, one free pour at each participating brewery, $1 off a beer purchase at Paramount's concessions and admission to the "Elf" screening. You'll need to sign a waiver to get the wristband identifying you as a participant — as if a pointy cap, jingle bells and blinking holiday lights wouldn't already — and it's possible to save time by registering online in advance or downloading a copy of the waiver form to fill out and bring along.

Not a runner? Not a problem. It's fine to show up for the 6:15 p.m. movie on the big screen without hitting the pavement. Tickets for the film alone are $8 for grownups and $6 for youths.

New this year is a food drive to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which helps put meals on neighbors' tables in eight cities and 25 counties. Whether you're running first or arriving just in time for the film, bring a nonperishable food item or two to donate. Remember not to bring anything packaged in glass.

The food bank's list of most-needed items include low-sodium, low-sugar and whole-grain versions of canned stews, soups and chili; canned vegetables; cereals; peanut or almond butter; spaghetti sauce; boxed macaroni and cheese; pasta and rice; and canned tuna and chicken. Also in demand are paper products; baby food, formula and diapers; soap and feminine products; and toothbrushes. If in doubt about what to bring, visit www.brafb.org for details.

"We encourage people to bring something to share," Pillifant said.

Learn more about the festivities at https://www.theparamount.net/event/6th-brew-buddy-run.