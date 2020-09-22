Passes available for first virtual Virginia Film Festival

All-Access Passes for the first virtual Virginia Film Festival will include more than 50 narrative and documentary features and other offerings.
The 2020 festival, which will be presented from Oct. 21 to 25, will offer curated short film packages and a variety of live and pre-recorded discussions.
The Virtual All-Access Pass is $65; the Virtual Student Pass for grade school and college students is $45.
To learn how to purchase and use one of the new festival passes, go to virginiafilmfestiva.org/passes. Full-time graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Virginia can use their Arts$ allocations to reserve their free student passes at virginiafilmfestival.org/free-student-tickets.
These passes do not include admission to the limited Special Presentation series of screenings and other events, and they do not include the new pop-up Drive- Movie offerings to be presented at Dairy Market in downtown Charlottesville and Morven Farm in Albemarle County.
Festival officials plan to present a drive-in screening at Dairy Market and Morven Farm each night of the festival, and proper social distancing will be observed at the drive-in events.
The schedules for the 2020 Virtual Program and the Drive-In Movies will be announced Oct. 6. Ticket information and a complete list of films and discussions will be available online at virginiafilmfestival.org starting Oct. 8. Sales of single tickets to the Drive-In Movies series and Special Presentation events also will begin Oct. 8.
Individual tickets sales for the main Virtual Program will go on sale Oct. 21. Learn more at virginiafilmfestival.org.
