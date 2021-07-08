 Skip to main content
Maupintown Film Festival dives into 'The Many Shades of Blackness'
Maupintown Film Festival dives into 'The Many Shades of Blackness'

The eighth annual Maupintown Film Festival will celebrate Black culture from diverse nations around the world, as well as at home. With "The Many Shades of Blackness" as its theme, the festival will present a busy virtual schedule of documentary features, documentary shorts, narrative shorts and original films from Friday through Sunday.

Documentary shorts "White Space," "Ten Feet Wide: The Story of a Skinny House," "I'm with Harrison," "Name Journey" and "From Digital Divide to Digital Equity" are in the mix.

Documentary features in the lineup include "3rd Street: Best Seats in the House," "The Other Side of the Coin," "Resiliency, Recover and Rebirth: Sustaining Hope in Trying Times," "The Skin You're In" and "Mr. Emancipation." Narrative shorts include "Sins of the Father" and "Test Your Love, Too."

A $20 all-access pass allows film fans to watch all the festival's offerings. It's also possible to buy individual tickets to specific screenings. For tickets and details go to maupintown2021.eventive.org.

