Mapping out Virginia Film Festival visit? Dive into diverse categories

If you’ve been scrolling through the selections on the Virginia Film Festival’s website and trying to figure out where to begin your personal schedule of screenings, you might want to consider starting with some sheer entertainment.

Jody Kielbasa, director of the 35th annual festival, said that attending Wednesday’s Opening Night Film is a good option for anyone who can’t wait to slide into a seat, watch the lights go down and be transported through the kind of shared experience that was sorely missed during pandemic isolation. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starring Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and other favorites in a star-powered sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out,” will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Paramount Theater; tickets are $20.

“I’m looking forward to ‘Glass Onion,’ because it’s a traditional whodunit, and they don’t make enough of them these days,” Kielbasa said. “It’s a film that’ll strictly be entertaining. I think we all need that right now.

“That’s really the great thing about the Virginia Film Festival,” said Kielbasa, who also serves as vice provost for the arts at UVa. “With the University of Virginia, we’re proud of the educational component, but we also want to entertain people with films that you laugh at, you cry at and you share.” He said he looks forward to “people leaving the theaters and talking about what they’ve just seen — that shared experience.”

If you’re wondering where to start, drop by virginiafilmfestival.org and browse the categories. Try something new to you that may shake up your status quo and something you know you’ll love. It has never been easier to create your own personal festival. Kielbasa offers a few suggestions:

The envelope, pleaseEleven international films in the lineup have been submitted by their home countries as Academy Award contenders. Here’s your chance to see some buzz-worthy films from around the world before the red carpet even gets vacuumed.

The selections include “Corsage” from Austria, “Close” from Belgium, “Utama” from Bolivia, “Eternal Spring” from Canada, “Saint Omer” from France, “Beautiful Beings” from Iceland, “EO” from Poland, “Alcarràs” from Spain, “Tug of War” from Tanzania, “Under the Fig Trees” from Tunisia and “Klondike” from Ukraine.

New lenses on

familiar topicsSteven Pressman’s “The Levys of Monticello,” which will be screened at noon Nov. 6 at the Paramount, introduces viewers to Uriah Levy, a Jewish naval officer who bought a dilapidated landmark from Thomas Jefferson’s heirs and spent years restoring it. While battling the ravages of time on an architectural treasure, the Levys also fought antisemitism. Tickets are $12.

“I don’t think they’ve ever received the recognition they deserved,” Kielbasa said of the Levy family, which owned the home for almost a century.

Diverse topics,

familiar facesFans expect to find to find plenty of filmmakers and creative people in Los Angeles, New York and Austin, Texas, but Charlottesville also boasts depth on the bench.

“It’s unusual that a community our size has so many accomplished filmmakers,” Kielbasa said.

Kielbasa mentioned “Black Fiddlers” by Eduardo Montes-Bradley, which can be seen at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Vinegar Hill Theatre. Tickets are $14 and $12.

A deep dive into the legacy of Black performers who shaped the music of a new nation, the film features the music and reflections of David Roberts, Rhiannon Giddens, Earl White and other musicians. Andrea Copeland will introduce the film, and there will be a discussion with Montes-Bradley and White with moderator Kirt von Daacke of UVa.

Ricardo Preve’s “From Sudan to Argentina” is another example of internationally significant stories told by local voices. Set for a screening at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Violet Crown Charlottesville, the documentary follows a heroic effort by archaeologists from around the world to save irreplaceable artifacts from Nubia that were destined to disappear after construction of the Aswan High Dam was completed.

Preve focuses on self-taught Egyptologist Dr. Abraham Rossenvasser, who hailed from a Jewish community in Argentina; much of the story is told through the perspective of his granddaughter, Dr. Elsa Rossenvasser Feher. Tickets are $14 and $12.

Stars on the riseThere are stars, and then there are supernovas. “Devotion,” which will be presented in a Gala Screening at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Paramount for $20, will put actor Jonathan Majors front and center. Majors portrays Jesse Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first Black aviator, and Kielbasa said film festival audiences will get the opportunity to enjoy saying, “I saw him then.”

“You get to see him now, but I guarantee you people will be enjoying him 230, 35 years from now,” Kielbasa said. While portraying Brown, Majors “has an extraordinary tale to share with our audiences about people who were not given their just due.”

“His career is exploding, even as we speak,” said Kielbasa, who enjoyed watching Majors’ work in “Creed 3,” in which “he goes toe to toe with Michael B. Jordan.”

Environmental values“Headwaters Down,” to be screened at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at UVa’s Culbreth Theatre as part of the festival’s Environmental Film Series, gives audience members a chance to see another local landmark through fresh eyes; this time, it’s the James River. Tickets are $14 and $12.

“It’s really just a wonderful documentary for people interested in the outdoors and sustainability,” Kielbasa said, adding that the film reminds viewers “how important the James River is to us and to our grandchildren.”

Nate Benforado of Southern Environmental Law Center will provide the introduction, and Paul Walker will moderate a discussion with Will Gemma, Dietrich Teschner and Justin Black, who served as directors, producers and subjects of the documentary. The film follows five friends who document a 250-mile journey along the James to trace the river’s rich history and complicated pre.

Being part of the shared experience of in-person screenings and panels brings its own excitement; so does the fact that you can design your own personal film festival by choosing the events that resonate with you. To start your own film exploration journey, head to virginiafilmfestival.org.