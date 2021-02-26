 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Mama Gloria' film streaming celebrates Black trans women
0 comments

'Mama Gloria' film streaming celebrates Black trans women

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting a live streaming of the award-winning documentary "Mama Gloria" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Question-and-answer time with trans activist Gloria Allen will follow.

The film, presented by JMRL with partner organizations Cville Pride, PFLAG, Black Transwomen Inc., Diversity in Recovery and Charlottesville Trans Support Group, focuses on 74-year-old Black transgender activist Allen, who started a charm school for homeless trans youths. Allen's story of graceful aging offers inspiration at a time when Black transgender women face escalating violence.

It's an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the challenges faced by the trans community.

Register online for the film event at jmrl.org, or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Server Surprised With $1,000 Tip!

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
For her directorial debut, Robin Wright found ‘Land’
Movies

For her directorial debut, Robin Wright found ‘Land’

“The most important part of grief and this particular story, this particular film, is that it’s important for everybody to understand that it doesn’t matter how tough or how sad it is. You will come back. You will overcome that. You will smile again. That’s pretty much what this film is about.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert