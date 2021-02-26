'Mama Gloria' film streaming celebrates Black trans women

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting a live streaming of the award-winning documentary "Mama Gloria" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Question-and-answer time with trans activist Gloria Allen will follow.
The film, presented by JMRL with partner organizations Cville Pride, PFLAG, Black Transwomen Inc., Diversity in Recovery and Charlottesville Trans Support Group, focuses on 74-year-old Black transgender activist Allen, who started a charm school for homeless trans youths. Allen's story of graceful aging offers inspiration at a time when Black transgender women face escalating violence.
It's an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the challenges faced by the trans community.
Register online for the film event at jmrl.org, or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.