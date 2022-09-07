 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Light House Studio's Youth Film Festival covers everything from A to zombies

  • 0
Light House Studio

The 21st annual Youth Film Festival, back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, will give audience members a chance to see what young filmmakers have been working on before the films hit the national film festival circuit. For tickets, go to theparamount.net.

 Courtesy of Light House Studio

When Deanna Gould first started attending Light House Studio’s Youth Film Festival 14 years ago, the event drew about 150 people. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s executive director said, the 2019 event had brought in more than 500.

Those early festival screenings of local teens’ creations in a windowless warehouse space were “for adults, and the only young people there were the filmmakers,” Gould said. “Now, we have families who bring their kids, and they just want to see the show.”

“It does mean a lot to the students to see their work on the big screen,” Gould said, adding that parents who attend often are surprised by the high quality of the films. “I like to look at their faces when their films come up, because they light up.”

Local audience members who’ve followed Light House Studio’s young filmmakers over the years understand that the festival always has countered stereotypical “oh, isn’t that cute?” reactions with substantial fare that shows what happens when the world around us is captured by fresh lenses. Just in the 2021-2022 festival circuit season alone, 38 films by Light House Studio filmmakers have been accepted by festivals, with 20 of those being shown at 26 different festivals — and picking up 11 awards along the way.

People are also reading…

The 21st annual Youth Film Festival will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theater. A pre-party for sponsors and VIPs will start at 6 p.m. The event is back at the Paramount after a two-year pandemic-fueled hiatus that was addressed creatively by a drive-in movie event in 2020 and a carefully socially distanced screening at Vinegar Hill Theatre last year.

Twenty-two films of 415 created this year will be screened in Friday’s festival. Expect a variety of films on the Paramount’s massive screen for Light House’s major annual fundraiser. In addition to music videos and the occasional zombie chase, audience members will view explorations of topics that the young filmmakers find important. This year, expect to see the students’ climate change and environmental concerns addressed in a variety of ways.

“They’re always creative. Every year, there are films that I’m just amazed by,” Gould said. “We’re tackling topics this year such as anti-tobacco, and social justice.”

Light House Studio offers access to filmmaking tools and teaching and encourages students to develop the follow-through to turn ideas and wishes into reality.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“We are first and foremost about personal expression through film,” Gould said. “We certainly want to empower them to tell their stories. They can choose to be behind the camera. Sometimes they want to be in front of the camera; they want to do interviews, or they want to act. We have some very strong writers who love to tell stories.”

The program challenges students to develop responsibility to see their dreams through and helps them find the missing pieces to make it happen.

“We don’t just want them to show up,” Gould said. “We want them to have a finished product that has come to fruition. If they need to learn a particular skill, we will make sure they get the training they need.”

Of the Light House Studio film workshops, Gould said. “We’ve had parents say, ‘This is the only thing my teenager would get up for every day during the summer.’”

A professional tone is set and nurtured to help young filmmakers prepare for real-world possibilities. A new freelancer program helps students learn what life as a filmmaker is like by connecting them with opportunities to get paid for creating film projects for clients.

“It’s great experience for the real world,” Gould said. “We believe they can achieve the task at hand. There’s never a doubt. As a parent, I would say when a child is flailing, that’s when you give them responsibility.”

Developing the tenacity and drive to see their projects through can pay off in any career field the young people pursue.

“We want them to try new things, but to hone their skills,” Gould said. “We want them to finish their films. It’s something they’ll have forever.”

For tickets, go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333. To learn more about the festival and Light House Studio’s mission, go to lighthouse studio.org.

If You Go

21st annual Light House Studio Youth Film Festival

Screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Sponsor and VIP Party at 6 p.m.

Paramount Theater

$102.50 VIP; $32.50 student VIP; $14 general admission

theparamount.net

(434) 979-1333

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'The Woman King' comes for the throne

'The Woman King' comes for the throne

When “The Woman King” rises up in theaters on Sept. 16, it will emerge as a potent force on a movie landscape that has seldom seen something like it. Drawing from the real 19th century history of the Agojie, women warriors who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey, present-day Benin, “The Woman King” is muscular action-drama that puts female power front and center at a time when women’s rights are seen as imperiled. Viola Davis stars as their general, Nanisca. “The Woman King” will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in early September before Sony Pictures opens it in theaters.

Fall Film Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?

Fall Film Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?

For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” are poised for big box office. But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it will. After two springtime editions, Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date. The Golden Globes, after near-cancellation, are plotting a comeback. And some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. For others, change is part of the point.

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale'

"The Whale" was Aronofsky's favorite kind of challenge — in that it had so many limitations. He learned long ago on 1998's "Pi" that boundaries are "your gateway to freedom." On that film, he only had $20,000 and a dream. In "Mother!" he was limited to a house. And, in "The Whale," it's not just a single apartment — it's also a character who doesn't move much.

Fall Movie Calendar: From 'Blonde' to 'Wakanda Forever'

Fall Movie Calendar: From 'Blonde' to 'Wakanda Forever'

A rundown of notable films coming out this fall, which range from Disney+'s “Pinocchio” adaptation to Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film “Blonde.” Other notable September releases include “Don't Worry Darling,” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and “Hocus Pocus 2.” October brings more frights with “Halloween Ends,” the 13th installment of the horror franchise and Dwayne Johnson's DC comics film “Black Adam.” November's releases include “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," a Weird Al Yankovic biopic, “She Said” about the New York Times' investigation into Harvey Weinstein and Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical tale “The Fabelmans.”

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.  The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd assures fans his 'voice is safe' after abruptly halting concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert