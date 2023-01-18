'Levys of Monticello' selected for Israeli & Jewish Film Festival

A film about the prominent Jewish family that bought and preserved Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello after he died will be featured this weekend in the 14th annual Israeli & Jewish Film Festival in Richmond.

"The Levys of Monticello," a documentary directed and produced by Steven Pressman, will be screened at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Pressman will participate in a post-film discussion with Phyllis K. Leffler, emeritus professor in the Department of History at the University of Virginia.

The film, which was screened at the 2022 Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville, explores the Levy family's 89 years of ownership and preservation of Jefferson's estate. It explores the pivotal roles that enslaved people played at Monticello during Jefferson's time as well as after Uriah Levy purchased the house. It also tells a broader story of anti-Semitism in America as encountered by the Levys and other Jewish Americans.

Uriah Levy was the first Jewish commodore in the U.S. Navy and an admirer of Jefferson, specifically his authorship of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. His nephew Jefferson Levy, named after the Founding Father, inherited the house and was also a three-term congressman from New York and leader of the Democratic Party.

The film festival, hosted by Weinstein JCC, takes place from Thursday through Jan. 29 in Richmond and includes five in-person screenings and two virtual screenings.

Admission is $12; members of Weinstein JCC and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture get in for $10. More information is available at https://weinsteinjcc.org/programs/arts-and-ideas/14th-annual-israeli-international-jewish-film-festival/.