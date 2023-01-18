 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Levys of Monticello' selected for Israeli & Jewish Film Festival

  • 0
"The Levys of Monticello"

Filmmaker Steven Pressman will join a post-film discussion of his documentary "The Levys of Monticello" after a 2 p.m. Sunday screening at Richmond's Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

 Courtesy of Sara Hunt PR

A film about the prominent Jewish family that bought and preserved Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello after he died will be featured this weekend in the 14th annual Israeli & Jewish Film Festival in Richmond.

"The Levys of Monticello," a documentary directed and produced by Steven Pressman, will be screened at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Pressman will participate in a post-film discussion with Phyllis K. Leffler, emeritus professor in the Department of History at the University of Virginia.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The film, which was screened at the 2022 Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville, explores the Levy family's 89 years of ownership and preservation of Jefferson's estate. It explores the pivotal roles that enslaved people played at Monticello during Jefferson's time as well as after Uriah Levy purchased the house. It also tells a broader story of anti-Semitism in America as encountered by the Levys and other Jewish Americans.  

People are also reading…

Uriah Levy was the first Jewish commodore in the U.S. Navy and an admirer of Jefferson, specifically his authorship of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. His nephew Jefferson Levy, named after the Founding Father, inherited the house and was also a three-term congressman from New York and leader of the Democratic Party.

The film festival, hosted by Weinstein JCC, takes place from Thursday through Jan. 29 in Richmond and includes five in-person screenings and two virtual screenings.

Admission is $12; members of Weinstein JCC and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture get in for $10. More information is available at https://weinsteinjcc.org/programs/arts-and-ideas/14th-annual-israeli-international-jewish-film-festival/.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Film Festival receives $20,000 grant

Virginia Film Festival receives $20,000 grant

The Virginia Film Festival has been approved for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to support this year's festival. The festival's grant was one of 1,251 awarded in the first round of fiscal year 2023 grants totaling $28.8 million.

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

While 2022 brought the much-anticipated "Avatar" sequel and superhero fare like "The Batman," a new "Doctor Strange" film, and the fan favorite "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," 2023 boasts similar soon-to-be blockbusters.

REVIEW: What a doll: 'M3gan' scares up plenty of fun

REVIEW: What a doll: 'M3gan' scares up plenty of fun

Part “Chucky,” part “Terminator,” the wickedly smart "M3gan" follows a state-of-the-art robot who’s expected to rock the toy market, particularly since she has the ability to befriend kids who have been through crises.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sally Field to receive Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert