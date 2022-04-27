 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Join neighbors outdoors for a documentary journey back to Vinegar Hill

  • 0

Sometimes, the scents of yesteryear can bring memories flooding back.

The rich aroma of freshly cut Christmas trees can bring the Vinegar Hill neighborhood back from the vault of history. So can recalling the steam billowing from pots of homemade greens bubbling on stovetops up and down Commerce Street. And don’t forget the ginger snaps.

“Inge’s Store had the best ginger snap cookies in the region,” said Jordy Yager as he recalled some of the memories longtime Charlottesville residents treasure about their lives in Vinegar Hill. “People still could taste them.”

Hearing the recollections often made co-writers and co-directors Lorenzo Dickerson and Yager hungry while they were creating “Raised/Razed,” a new film about the vibrant Black neighborhood and the cultural and generational repercussions of its loss in the name of urban renewal. Before attending the outdoor screening of the new film on the lawn outside Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, it might be a good idea to snack on a cookie or two yourself.

People are also reading…

The film, a production of Dickerson’s Maupintown Media, dives into the strengths and delights of the Black neighborhood and its thriving business community. It also explores the consequences of scattering and displacing residents — 507 people, 463 of whom were African American — and merchants in the decades and generations since then.

“It’s important for us to come back and tell this story,” Dickerson said.

It’s easy for residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County to grow up here and “have absolutely no clue” what once took place in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood.

Archives, records and photographs tell part of the story. Recollections by people who grew up in Vinegar Hill and frequented its businesses, and by their descendants, help offer a fuller picture.

Gathering at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center to unveil the film simply made sense. The screening gives viewers a chance to come together on the lawn of a place that served as “the center of life and community at the time” and feel the presence of places that meant so much to so many. Today, many of those treasured landmarks exist only in the mind’s eye.

“Today, it’s very easy to forget about a place if it’s not visually there,” Dickerson said.

“All we see is history, everywhere we look,” Yager said. “It’s kind of like ghosts, almost. They’re there, but they’re not.”

Music also was an important part of the Vinegar Hill environment, and local musician Ivan Orr joined the film team to “bring that to life musically,” Yager said.

Vinegar Hill was one of about 600 places across the country lost to urban renewal, Yager said. For its 29 businesses, the economic upheaval of abruptly starting over somewhere else had lasting consequences.

“They lost their clientele, so they couldn’t survive or function,” Yager said.

After Saturday’s screening, Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, and several local residents who are featured in the film will participate in a question-and-answer session.

Saturday’s event is presented by Maupintown Media, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and VPM. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/mryh3zhr.

Admission is free, but registration is requested on the site.

Donations will be divided evenly among seven Black-led organizations: Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP; Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR); African American Teaching Fellows; Vinegar Hill Magazine; 101.3 Jamz; We Code Too; and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

“Raised/Razed” will make its public television debut at 9 p.m. May 12 on VPM PBS. If you’d like to see the trailer ahead of time, go to www.vpm.org/raised.

If You Go

"Raised/Razed"

8 p.m. Saturday

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

Free; registration required

Q&A time follows screening

jeffschoolheritagecenter.org

 (434) 260-8720

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Depp finishes 4 days on stand; filed lawsuit to 'fight back'

Depp finishes 4 days on stand; filed lawsuit to 'fight back'

Actor Johnny Depp has concluded a grueling four days on the witness stand in his libel suit against his ex-wife. In testimony Monday in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, Depp told jurors in a calm voice that he filed his suit against Amber Heard because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation. Just hours earlier they heard audio clips of him berating his wife with coarse vulgarities. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard. 

Scorsese's Film Foundation launches free virtual theater

Scorsese's Film Foundation launches free virtual theater

Film Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to film preservation, is launching a virtual theater to stream classic films free of charge. The film organization announced Friday that the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch May 9 with the presentation of “I Know Where I’m Going!”

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder in a civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp that continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. In testimony Tuesday, psychologist Shannon Curry also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are 'Everything'

Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are 'Everything'

At 59, Michelle Yeoh commands the lead of the genre-twisting “Everything Everywhere All At Once” by playing someone often invisible — the Asian immigrant wife and mother trying to be everything for everyone. “An independent film on steroids” as she puts it, the flick recently went into wide theatrical release. The Malaysian-born actress says she wanted to give voice to the mothers, aunties, grandmothers that you pass by in any Chinatown but never give a second glance.

Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself

Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself

“Metropolis.” Bruce Lee. Woody Woodpecker. A pet cobra. All of these things have been inspirations behind Nicolas Cage performances, sometimes private homages that the actor has used like blueprints to build some of his most exaggerated, erratic and affecting characters. A conversation with Cage, likewise, pulls from a wide gamut of sources. In a recent and typically wide-ranging interview ahead of the release of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Cage touched on Picasso, Elia Kazan, Timothée Chalamet and Francis Bacon. For even the mercurial Cage, the film represents something different. In it, Cage plays himself. Or, rather, he plays a kind of fun-house mirror version of himself. It opens in theaters Friday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Brad Pitt thinks Angelina’s hope is kids 'will want nothing to do with him'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert