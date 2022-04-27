Join neighbors outdoors for a documentary journey back to Vinegar Hill

Sometimes, the scents of yesteryear can bring memories flooding back.

The rich aroma of freshly cut Christmas trees can bring the Vinegar Hill neighborhood back from the vault of history. So can recalling the steam billowing from pots of homemade greens bubbling on stovetops up and down Commerce Street. And don’t forget the ginger snaps.

“Inge’s Store had the best ginger snap cookies in the region,” said Jordy Yager as he recalled some of the memories longtime Charlottesville residents treasure about their lives in Vinegar Hill. “People still could taste them.”

Hearing the recollections often made co-writers and co-directors Lorenzo Dickerson and Yager hungry while they were creating “Raised/Razed,” a new film about the vibrant Black neighborhood and the cultural and generational repercussions of its loss in the name of urban renewal. Before attending the outdoor screening of the new film on the lawn outside Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, it might be a good idea to snack on a cookie or two yourself.

The film, a production of Dickerson’s Maupintown Media, dives into the strengths and delights of the Black neighborhood and its thriving business community. It also explores the consequences of scattering and displacing residents — 507 people, 463 of whom were African American — and merchants in the decades and generations since then.

“It’s important for us to come back and tell this story,” Dickerson said.

It’s easy for residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County to grow up here and “have absolutely no clue” what once took place in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood.

Archives, records and photographs tell part of the story. Recollections by people who grew up in Vinegar Hill and frequented its businesses, and by their descendants, help offer a fuller picture.

Gathering at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center to unveil the film simply made sense. The screening gives viewers a chance to come together on the lawn of a place that served as “the center of life and community at the time” and feel the presence of places that meant so much to so many. Today, many of those treasured landmarks exist only in the mind’s eye.

“Today, it’s very easy to forget about a place if it’s not visually there,” Dickerson said.

“All we see is history, everywhere we look,” Yager said. “It’s kind of like ghosts, almost. They’re there, but they’re not.”

Music also was an important part of the Vinegar Hill environment, and local musician Ivan Orr joined the film team to “bring that to life musically,” Yager said.

Vinegar Hill was one of about 600 places across the country lost to urban renewal, Yager said. For its 29 businesses, the economic upheaval of abruptly starting over somewhere else had lasting consequences.

“They lost their clientele, so they couldn’t survive or function,” Yager said.

After Saturday’s screening, Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, and several local residents who are featured in the film will participate in a question-and-answer session.

Saturday’s event is presented by Maupintown Media, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and VPM. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/mryh3zhr.

Admission is free, but registration is requested on the site.

Donations will be divided evenly among seven Black-led organizations: Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP; Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR); African American Teaching Fellows; Vinegar Hill Magazine; 101.3 Jamz; We Code Too; and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

“Raised/Razed” will make its public television debut at 9 p.m. May 12 on VPM PBS. If you’d like to see the trailer ahead of time, go to www.vpm.org/raised.

