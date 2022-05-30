Ix Flix series brings weekly films to outdoor piazza

Friday night will be outdoor movie night for Charlottesville when the Ix Art Park Foundation screens its new Ix Flix series.
Starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Ix Art Park, the new series will offer family-friendly activities, art-making projects, food trucks, cold drinks, cotton candy and popcorn. A screening of “In the Heights” will begin at sunset.
Mark your calendars for the rest of the flicks:
June 10: “Paris Is Burning”
June 17: “Labyrinth”
June 24: “The Wiz”
July 1: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
July 8: “Clueless”
July 15: “Moonrise Kingdom”
July 22: “Muppets Take Manhattan”
July 28: “Akeelah and the Bee”
Aug. 5: “Men in Black”
Aug. 12: “Do the Right Thing”
Aug. 19: “Back to the Future”
Admission is free. Limited seating will be available. Picnics and picnic blankets are welcome, but chairs, tables and such plastic ground coverings as tarps are not.
The foundation is presenting the series in partnership with Violet Crown Charlottesville and Molson Coors, with support from Champion Brewery, Three Notch’d Brewery, Basic City Brewery, Waterbird Spirits and WTJU 91.1 FM. Get all the details at ixart park.org.