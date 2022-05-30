 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ix Flix series brings weekly films to outdoor piazza

  • 0

Friday night will be outdoor movie night for Charlottesville when the Ix Art Park Foundation screens its new Ix Flix series.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Ix Art Park, the new series will offer family-friendly activities, art-making projects, food trucks, cold drinks, cotton candy and popcorn. A screening of “In the Heights” will begin at sunset.

Mark your calendars for the rest of the flicks:

June 10: “Paris Is Burning”

June 17: “Labyrinth”

June 24: “The Wiz”

July 1: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

July 8: “Clueless”

July 15: “Moonrise Kingdom”

July 22: “Muppets Take Manhattan”

July 28: “Akeelah and the Bee”

Aug. 5: “Men in Black”

People are also reading…

Aug. 12: “Do the Right Thing”

Aug. 19: “Back to the Future”

Admission is free. Limited seating will be available. Picnics and picnic blankets are welcome, but chairs, tables and such plastic ground coverings as tarps are not.

The foundation is presenting the series in partnership with Violet Crown Charlottesville and Molson Coors, with support from Champion Brewery, Three Notch’d Brewery, Basic City Brewery, Waterbird Spirits and WTJU 91.1 FM. Get all the details at ixart park.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'

Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'

Amber Heard told jurors that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants Depp to "leave me alone.” Heard was the final witness Thursday in the six-week trial, which will go to the jury Friday for deliberations after closing arguments. Depp is suing Heard for libel in a Virginia court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says he never hit her.

At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have asked a jury “to give Mr. Depp his life back” by finding his ex-wife, Amber Heard, guilty of libel. Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez told jurors in closing arguments Friday that Heard ruined Depp's life by falsely claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. A jury in Virginia started hearing closing arguments in Depp’s high-profile civil lawsuit against Heard. Each side has two hours Friday to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Surgeon: Johnny Depp's severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp's severed finger story has flaws

A hand surgeon has testified that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The finger injury has been one of several points of dispute in the lawsuit. Depp says he was injured when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard has said she never saw specifically how it happened, but that it occurred on a night when Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

'War Pony' brings Pine Ridge Reservation to Cannes

'War Pony' brings Pine Ridge Reservation to Cannes

South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation has often been depicted in film but rarely from the inside. The Cannes Film Festival entry “War Pony,” though, sought to capture daily life on the reservation by relying on the perspectives of its native residents. The film was directed by the actor Riley Keough and her friend, Gina Gammell. They both reside in Los Angeles. But while shooting Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey” across the U.S. heartland seven years ago, Keough formed an unlikely friendship with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, two young Lakota men from Pine Ridge without any previous acting experience.

'Top Gun' and Tom Cruise return to the danger zone

'Top Gun' and Tom Cruise return to the danger zone

After sitting on the shelf for two years due to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying full throttle into theaters this week. After kicking off aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Cruise and company have been on a worldwide promotional tour including a stop at the Cannes Film Festival. Where countless decades-later sequels have crashed and burned, “Top Gun: Maverick” may be a retro-blockbuster that succeeds. With visceral dogfights filmed inside with up to six cameras in the cockpit and a surprisingly emotional storyline, “Top Gun: Maverick” makes a thunderous case for the need for speed — and for the big screen.

When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life

When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life

A reworked and re-released concert that captures Prince & The Revolution at their peak is coming next month. The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included hits like “Delirious,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Take Me Home,” and “I Would Die 4 U.” “Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film. The Syracuse concert came at the end of a 100-odd date tour. Revolution member Lisa Coleman says the concert footage is “just as amazing” as she remembers it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five celebrities that got married for the first time after 40

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert