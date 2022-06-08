Indie Short Film Series explores two lives on a long night

Bruce Gorman’s latest film needs only 29 minutes to unfold the longest night in two characters’ lives.

In “East River Story,” Richard Bird plays Desmond, a man who seems to have everything to lose. Tomike Ogugua plays Henry, a man who appears to own nothing but loss and invisibility. While the intersection of their lives on a dark night of the soul plumbs the painful impact of homelessness, isolation and suicide, it also explores the undeniable humanity of the people behind the circumstances, assumptions and stereotypes.

“It’s really just about respecting people on their journey, whether they’re on the streets or making big bucks on Wall Street,” Gorman said. “These guys are very complex. There’s a lot going on.”

“East River Story” will be screened as part of the sixth installment of the Indie Short Film Series, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Vinegar Hill Theatre. A panel discussion with filmmakers will follow the screenings.

In “East River Story,” Gorman is grateful for the chance to let characters Henry and Desmond introduce themselves to audience members. After investing time in a thorough rehearsal process, the director and cast shot most of the film in an overnight stretch that added realism to the characters’ interaction — and illustrated the dedication of the two actors.

Ogugua, who had worked a full day before arriving for filming, “had been up for 20 hours, or something like that,” Gorman said.

Such moments of dedication abound in small handmade films highlighted by the Indie Short Film Series. “East River Story” is one of seven to be shown this weekend, giving viewers a chance to see different approaches to storytelling.

Gorman said that short films offer directors and actors the flexibility to let stories unfold organically without watching the clock. There’s no need to pad dialogue or risking wearing out a character’s welcome. Economy of lines and movements keep the focus on the story, the characters and the significance.

“There’s sort of a happy medium balance where you get to know the characters, but it doesn’t become a feature, and you wouldn’t lose interest,” Gorman said.

Bird also starred in Gorman’s film “Thurman Goes Home,” which was screened during a previous series event before the pandemic. That story took six minutes to tell.

The short-film format also made it possible to follow the story while Ogugua’s Henry goes a long time without speaking for the first time. Henry is not accustomed to being spoken to or even acknowledged by other people, but in Ogugua’s hands, his humanity can’t be ignored.

“He’s a very powerful actor, so when he’s silent, there a lot of presence,” Gorman said. “You care about him already, and he hasn’t done anything.”

Saturday’s screening event offers film fans a chance to dive into some appealing new films, Ty Cooper said.

Cooper, founder of the Indie Short Film Series, is a writer, director and producer. His own short film “Amanda” has won a variety of awards, including best short drama, best narrative short and best ensemble cast in a short film. Cooper recently produced an Eric Hurt film, “Runaway,” which tells the story of a runaway slave and a young slave hunter.

Cooper said that creating short films benefits both filmmakers and viewers.

“It benefits me as a filmmaker as a low-cost way into the film industry system,” Cooper said. “It grants us the access to get into the film business — being creative, seeing what works.”

For audience members, it’s an opportunity to savor films that will linger with them, but that probably won’t make it to the big screens they frequent.

“It allows us to expose the market to films they are not likely to see,” Cooper said. “If we don’t show it in Charlottesville, most likely, no one in Charlottesville will see this German film that is amazing. Short films are not always in the theaters.”

It also doesn’t hurt a thing to introduce more film lovers to Charlottesville as a place to think of in connection to meaningful films. “It’s eyes on Charlottesville as well,” he said.

Gorman, who most recently was in town to screen “Thurman Comes Home” for the series, values the opportunity to appear and share the story with audience members.

“When you’re unknown, you don’t know who’s going to see this, except for your mother,” he said with a chuckle.

Tickets are $20; plan on getting them ahead of time at https://isfsjune11.eventbrite.com, and bring your photo ID to pick them up at Will Call.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.