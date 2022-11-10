In 'Sam & Kate,' Schuyler Fisk explores how 'time is fleeting'

A film that explores complex ties between two fictional families is bringing two real-life families with Academy Award-winning actors together — and one has Albemarle County roots.

Singer, songwriter and actor Schuyler Fisk, who grew up in Albemarle County, can be seen in "Sam & Kate," which opens in theaters across the country on Friday. Her character also performs a song Fisk wrote, "Life After." The film release caps a busy week for Fisk, whose new album, "We Could Be Alright," was released Nov. 4.

"I am just really proud of the music and the film," Fisk said. Of the feature, which was shot in 20 days after a long pandemic-fueled delay, she said, "It was a labor of love for all of us, and we are so happy it turned out so well. We're so happy to share it."

In "Sam & Kate," Fisk gets to work with her mother, Sissy Spacek; Jake Hoffman, a longtime friend; and his father, Dustin Hoffman. Together, they portray two families who learn to navigate romance and family responsibilities in a story Fisk called "universal."

Jake Hoffman plays Sam, who has returned to his rural hometown to care for his father, Bill (Dustin Hoffman), whose health is failing. Sam soon realizes that he is falling in love with Kate (Fisk), a local woman, while Bill discovers his own feelings for Tina, Kate's mother (Spacek).

To Fisk, the film offers viewers a chance to reflect and recognize themselves in the characters and the story.

"We are all getting older, and out family members are getting older," Fisk said. "It's just a fact of life. I think people can relate to how things change.

"Also, that time is fleeting. Family dynamics are complicated. Nothing is simple; that's how it is."

Fisk said she savored the chance to attend the in-person premiere for "Sam & Kate" and experience the screening in the company of other film fans after the COVID-19 pandemic had shuttered theaters for so long.

"I hope people can see it in the theater with other people," Fisk said. "I haven't been to a lot of movies because of the pandemic. It really is a different experience."

At the premiere, she said. "it was wonderful to see when people were reacting vocally. There are themes in the movie that are just universal."

Fisk said she was grateful to work with the Hoffmans.

"We've never worked together before, but Jake and I have been friends since our 20s," she said. "This was a really nice reunion. They're just wonderful people."

Working with Spacek always gives Fisk opportunities to grow as an actor — and deepen their mother-daughter ties.

"To me, it definitely brings a lot to the table," Fisk said. "There are things we didn't have to act, like the innate love we share. Working with people you love and trust and are comfortable with, there's a freedom that comes with that."

"Also, she's just an amazing actress," Fisk said of Spacek, praising her as a generous scene partner. "She was so there and so present, and I really felt what she was giving me."

Fisk said she doesn't get a chance to sing with her mother in the film, but "in real life? All the time."

Fans have known Spacek can sing since she portrayed Loretta Lynn in the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter," for which she won an Academy Award for best actress. Lynn, who became a family friend, died Oct. 4.

"What a wonderful, amazing woman she was," Fisk said. "I'm thinking about her family so much."

Fisk's debut album, "The Good Stuff," debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart; she also has released "Blue Ribbon Winner," the Christmas collection "Sounds of the Holiday" and "Out of the Blue," recorded with her side project FM RADIO.

Her previous film credits include "The Baby-Sitters' Club," "Orange County," "Restless," "I'm Reed Fish," "Every Other Holiday" and "The Nanny."

"We Could Be Alright" can be found on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms. For details, go to www.schuylerfisk.com.