'Headwaters Down' draws attention to the James River

Three University of Virginia graduates who set off on a 250-mile canoe adventure to get better acquainted with the James River came away with enough discoveries to fill a documentary feature.

Justin Black, Will Gemma and Dietrich Teschner directed "Headwaters Down: Thirteen Days on the James River: An Environmental Adventure Documentary," which won the 2022 Virginia Environmental Film Contest and will be screened at a red-carpet event Wednesday at the Richmond International Film Festival.

What started as outdoor recreational getaways for three friends led to a voyage of wonder — and plenty of wondering.

"A group of friends just started some canoe trips a few years ago," Gemma said. "We were pleasantly surprised how beautiful it was."

The more they became familiar with the river, the more the friends learned that worried them. People told them that the James had a reputation for not being a healthy place to swim, for example. The men soon realized that if they didn't know much about the health and value of the river, there may be plenty of local residents who didn't, either — and that the community as a whole could benefit from learning more about a remarkable nearby resource.

"We thought there was more to the James than meets the eye," Gemma said. "This is a timely topic, and we thought it was a story that needed to be told."

Black, Gemma and Teschner planned and launched a 13-day, 250-mile trip along the James to document what they encountered along the way. Some of what they found, especially the natural beauty, delighted them. Other aspects, including reports of sewage leaks, threats of gun violence and the impact of a coal train derailment, tested their ability to stay upbeat.

It's not necessary to consider yourself an environmentalist or conservationist to be a fan of the James, or to enjoy the documentary. Gemma said he hopes the film will prompt people from all walks of life to take a closer look at what the James River means in their own lives and "just being good stewards of the resources."

"We try to speak the universal language of facts," he said. "We try to just present what we learned."

Some of what they learned was disconcerting, such as finding out that sketchy water from aging sewer systems in the Richmond and Lynchburg areas was ending up in the James. "You can have some issues from these Civil War-era sewer systems," Gemma said.

The importance of friendship and teamwork also came through, and it proved to be an appealing aspect of the finished film.

"The community response has been strong, whether about drinking water or recreation on the James. Yes, the environmental aspects are very strong," Gemma said. For other viewers, "the camaraderie of us out there has really captured people's attention. That has left people the most emotional.

"Everything that's on film was part of that trip. That resonated very strongly with people. That has made us feel really good about it. We don't want people going away depressed or feeling bad about it."

The filmmakers spent two weeks on the James, but it took them about a year to get from planning the canoeing trip to finishing the final cut of the documentary.

"The three of us have jobs and lives," Gemma said. "It took months and months of work, and we had no idea how hectic some of it was going to be."

Gemma said the filmmakers aim to schedule a local screening on the UVa Grounds this autumn, coordinating the event in part with the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. In the meantime, he encourages people to think about what the James River means to them, whether they are outdoorsy by nature or not.

He and the team hope "to inspire them to go and experience the river. You can just walk along it. It could be tubing or canoeing or fishing.

"If you develop a personal connection to the river, it will be impossible not to care. There's just no way you can go out on that river and not be touched by it."

Wednesday's screening at the Richmond International Film Festival will begin at 7 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre. "Revenge of the Electric Cart" and "A Little Sun" also will be screened. It's a red-carpet event; the carpet area is open at 6 p.m., and doors will open at 6:45 p.m.

Audience members can stick around after the screening for question-and-answer time with the filmmakers and a brief discussion on the topic "How to Plan and Expedition in Your Own Back Yard." It'll be moderated by Elliott Robinson, news director of VPM and board member of the Society of Professional Journalists.

