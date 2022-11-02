'From Sudan to Argentina' traces scientist's quest to save doomed treasures

When construction began on the Aswan High Dam during the Cold War-roiled 1960s, some hailed it as welcome modern progress: a gateway to the industrialization and wider electrification of Egypt and the long-awaited answer to devastating Nile River flooding and inconsistent irrigation.

Others mourned the relocation of more than 100,000 people whose homes would be destroyed and feared an uncertain environmental future of coastal erosion and health concerns. Still others lamented the imminent loss of priceless ancient Egyptian and Nubian temples, tombs and other historic sites that had awed visitors for millennia.

Among those who recognized the treasures’ worth was Abraham Rossenvasser, an Egyptologist who hailed from a small Jewish community in Argentina. A new documentary making its world premiere Thursday at the 35th annual Virginia Film Festival explores the toil, tenacity and international consensus-building skills of a son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine whose story is rarely told.

Charlottesville-based director Ricardo Preve will be on hand for “From Sudan to Argentina,” his new film about the quest to preserve Nubian history, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Violet Crown Charlottesville 5. The film will open on screens across Argentina the same evening.

“I think it’s a good time to know about Abraham Rossenvasser now. With all the bad things that are going on, it’s a story of a remarkable man,” Preve said. “It’s an inspiring story.

“Argentina and Sudan share the fact that we are two former colonies. Out of that mess, we get extraordinary people who pull everybody forward.”

Preve’s film, presented in Spanish and Arabic with subtitles, dives into international collaborations that brought France, Sudan, Argentina and other nations together to help preserve the landmarks and archaeological sites. “I think the world woke up to the huge impact the lake would have on the history of mankind,” he said.

Preve loves working in East Africa, and he admires the resourcefulness of Sudanese officials who continue to work hard to preserve their ancient treasures.

“To the Sudanese, it’s a great source of pride,” Preve said. “With almost no resources, they’re always trying to protect their heritage.”

Rossenvasser died in 1993, and Preve tells much of the tale through the perspective of Elsa Rossenvasser Feher, Rossenvasser’s daughter. She had followed her father into a science career, earning doctorates in both nuclear physics and mathematics, and had been in Sudan with her parents during the 1960s while the Aswan project was underway.

When Preve set out to interview Feher in La Jolla, California, he couldn’t help wondering, “Is she going to remember seventy years ago?” he said.

He needn’t have worried.

“Oh, my gosh, what a mind,” Preve said. “She never missed a name or a date over five days of filming.”

Feher shared stories of her father’s impoverished upbringing, which included riding a horse bareback with both his brothers to attend school in Buenos Aires, and the passions for science and history that helped him create a distinguished career as a leading Egyptologist in South America.

Preve’s living link to the archaeological adventure died in September.

“Elsa got to see the finished documentary before she died,” he said. “I know she was beaming with happiness over her father not being forgotten.”

Some archaeological sites can be seen today. Egypt’s famed Abu Simbel temple complex and its massive statues of pharaoh Ramses the Great were preserved by extensive undertakings to take them apart and reassemble them on higher ground at the shores of the newly created Lake Nasser.

Others disappeared from view under 500 feet of water.

Aswan High Dam has not outgrown controversy over the past six decades. Efforts to compensate Nubian residents for the loss of their property began in earnest in 2019. The political and environmental legacy of Lake Nasser remains complicated.

And November 2022 brings the 100th anniversary of archaeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of King Tutankhamen, which draws the world’s attention once more to the cultural, spiritual and historical significance of both human achievement and personal experiences — and their lasting universal value.

“The important thing is not to lose sight of the history,” Preve said.

Tickets are $14 and $12. For details, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.