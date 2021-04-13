Fourth annual SIP International Film Festival will be virtual and free

The University of Virginia's Department of Spanish, Italian and Portuguese will present its fourth annual SIP FilmFest as a free virtual event from Sunday through April 25.

The festival of seven international films and several live question-and-answer sessions with directors and experts will be available to film buffs outside Charlottesville for the first time.

The theme for this year's event is "Enough with ...! Stories of Resistance." The theme comes from the title of "Enough with Catcalling," a documentary that denounces harassment of Brazilian women on the street. Other films on the schedule include "The Empty Classroom (El Aula Vacia)," "Guie'dani's Navel (El Ombligo De Guie'dani) (Xquipi Guie'dani)," "Extra-Terrestrials (Extra Terrestres)," "The Awakening of the Ants (El Despertar De Las Hormigas)," "Nikkei: Un Viaje Extraordinario" and "The Goddess of Fortune (La Dea Fortuna)."