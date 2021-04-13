Fourth annual SIP International Film Festival will be virtual and free

The University of Virginia's Department of Spanish, Italian and Portuguese will present its fourth annual SIP FilmFest as a free virtual event from Sunday through April 25.
The festival of seven international films and several live question-and-answer sessions with directors and experts will be available to film buffs outside Charlottesville for the first time.
The theme for this year's event is "Enough with ...! Stories of Resistance." The theme comes from the title of "Enough with Catcalling," a documentary that denounces harassment of Brazilian women on the street. Other films on the schedule include "The Empty Classroom (El Aula Vacia)," "Guie'dani's Navel (El Ombligo De Guie'dani) (Xquipi Guie'dani)," "Extra-Terrestrials (Extra Terrestres)," "The Awakening of the Ants (El Despertar De Las Hormigas)," "Nikkei: Un Viaje Extraordinario" and "The Goddess of Fortune (La Dea Fortuna)."
Q&A sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. April 22 for "The Awakening of the Ants" with filmmaker Antonella Sudasassi, 6 p.m. April 23 for "Nikkei: Un Viaje Extraordinario" with assistant professor of Japanese literature Anri Yasuda, 6 p.m. April 24 for "Enough with Catcalling" with filmmakers Amanda Kamanchek Lemons and Fernanda Frazao, and 6 p.m. April 25 for "La Dea Fortuna" with lecturers of Italian Hiromi Kaneda and Stella Mattioli. Register for the Zoom events at https://virginia.zoom.us/j/99574414780?pwd=dlFsSnQyNjJlYmIxMk43K1JNdW5jUT09; the meeting ID is 995 7441 4780, and the passcode is FILMFEST21.
To attend, go to https://pragda.com/sfc-event/university-of-virginia/. The username is SIPFILMFEST21, and the passcode is ENOUGHWITH.