Fluvanna County Arts Council presents film performance by Odyssey of Soul

A virtual film presentation, "Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Sustaining Hope in Trying Times," will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live.
Presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council, the film presentation is created by educator and musician Horace Scruggs and includes a performance by Odyssey of Soul. There will be interviews with community members and shared stories of pride and strength from Fluvanna's African American community.
The event is free. For information, email fluvannaartsnews@gmail.com. To view the presentation, go to facebook.com/FluvannaArtsCouncil.
