Fisk, Spacek to attend film screening's Q&A session

Schuyler Fisk

Actress, singer and songwriter Schuyler Fisk and her mother, Academy Award-winning actress Sissy Spacek, will participate in question-and-answer time after a screening of their new film, "Sam & Kate," at 4 p.m. Sunday at Charlottesville's Alamo Drafthouse.

The new comedy-drama also stars Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman and his son, Jake Hoffman. Jake Hoffman plays Sam, who moves back to his hometown to care for his father, played by Dustin Hoffman, and finds himself falling for Kate, who's played by Fisk. At the same time, Dustin Hoffman's character starts falling for Spacek's character, Kate's mother.

The film explores the challenges of falling in love at any age, as well as the intricacies of the parent-child bond.

For tickets and reservations, go to drafthouse.com.

