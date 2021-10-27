Film fest explores group identity, schisms and violence

Castelloe said chosen traumas played heavily in the August 2017 violence in Charlottesville surround the Unite the Right rally.

“It’s hard to witness something like the events of Charlottesville, or the Confederate flag carried into the Capitol during the insurrection last year, and not realize that many Americans are still very invested in shared memories of the Antebellum South,” she said.

“To draw on one of Professor Volkan’s terms, as a nation we seem to be gripped in a ‘time collapse, the blurring of past and present, fantasy and reality. Our Civil War is very much alive. Perhaps we need our own Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” she said.

Volkan is no stranger to group identity and the violence that can come from it. He grew up in Cyprus, which degenerated into an ethnic divisions and violence. His family was forced to flee their home. His best friend returned home to Cyprus only to be shot down at a pharmacy by a Greek terrorist.

Like individuals suffering traumas, groups may feel similar emotions.