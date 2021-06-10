Film based on 'When My Time Comes' heads to Paramount on July 15

The Virginia Film Festival will present a screening of “When My Time Comes,” a documentary based on Peabody Award-winning NPR host Diane Rehm’s book, at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Paramount Theater. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Rehm will take part in a conversation after the film with award-winning director Joe Fab and executive producer Diane Naughton.

The book and film trace Rehm’s explorations of the right-to-die movement. Rehm spoke with people with different perspectives on the issue and uncovered facts and misinformation about the practice and the movement.

She will sign copies of her book in the Paramount’s ballroom after the event. Copies of the book will be sold with support from New Dominion Bookshop in the lobby before and after the screening.

Tickets are $20. Learn more online at virginiafilmfestival.org or call (434) 982-5277 for details. The Paramount’s box office can be reached at boxoffice@theparamount.net, theparamount.net and (434) 979-1333.