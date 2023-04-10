Local fans have seen Alycia Cooper's standup comedy in the United Nations of Comedy Tour. On Saturday, she'll bring a different kind of comedy to Charlottesville: a short film about a woman who finds herself back on another kind of stage to pay her bills during the pandemic.

Cooper will be on hand to screen "Fat Stripper" for the Indie Short Film Series' latest collection, which will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Vinegar Hill Theatre. Seven to eight short films will be on the program, and there will be a panel discussion with several of the filmmakers.

"Fat Stripper," Cooper's third film, focuses on main character Alycia, a woman who loses her job during the chaos of the pandemic and finds herself back in the strip club she worked in 20 years earlier. A lot has changed in a couple of decades, and Cooper mines it all for comic effect.

"It is a 20-minute short film that I wrote during the pandemic, when we all had cabin fever," Cooper said. She describes her character as "pretty resilient. She's business minded, and very funny. She's single and wouldn't mind finding love."

Cooper said she ended up portraying the main character herself to help keep production costs down. The cast includes about 25 actors, about six of whom have dialogue.

"We definitely kept it small," Cooper said, adding that pandemic safety precautions were in effect for the cast and crew. "I had masks on set and hand sanitizer and a bunch of individually packaged snacks," she said.

Directing and acting in the same film brought its own series of challenges. "I had to jump in and out of character to direct," Cooper said. "You can't stay in character when you're doing both."

Decades of award-winning stand-up experience gave Cooper an edge in both writing and performing.

"The best part of doing comedy for 22 years – 20 years at the time – is it hones your skills to write funny," Cooper said. "The challenge is being able, in 20 minutes, to tell your story concisely. I've also been acting since I was 5 years old, so I knew the language of acting."

"If I'm working on a dramedy, my specialty is breaking up dramatic moments with humor," said Cooper, who calls her new film "a romantic comedy." "That's where having a comedy background served."

It's important for viewers to be able to sympathize with the character, she said.

"I just want people to be able to get what I'm trying to convey," Cooper said. "I wanted the movie to have heart. I wanted the audience to feel what she's going through."

Cooper said she's grateful to be able to share her film with audiences again after pandemic shutdowns.

"I'm just glad that we're back, because everything went virtual," she said. "That's why we make movies for the big screen."

Cooper is not related to Ty Cooper, the series' founder and curator.

Folks attending the screening will be able to vote on the Audience Choice Award.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased ahead of time at https://isfsapril15.eventbrite.com. Bring a photo ID to pick up tickets at the theater, which is at 220 W. Market St.

For information about the series, go to www.IndieShortFilmSeries.com.