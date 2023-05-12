The inaugural screening of the Climate Change Film Challenge will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Vinegar Hill Theatre.

Presented by Light House Studio and the Community Climate Collaborative, the event will explore the effects of climate change on the planet through music videos, documentaries and other film genres. The films were created during workshops conducted by Light House and C3 with students at Community Lab School, Albemarle High School ESOL Class, Center One and Charlottesville Day School.

After a crash course on climate change and its effects, the middle school and high school students learned how to communicate ideas effectively through film and gained skills in screenwriting, editing and cinematography.

Audience members will get to vote for their favorite films.

The event is free. Learn more at lighthousestudio.org. Make reservations at eventbrite.com.