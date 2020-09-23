Buzz Kids: Video contest seeks young people's perspectives on pandemic's impact

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s Buzz Kids has the latest on a video contest presented by Rumi Forum Charlottesville to get young videographers’ takes on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Peace and Dialogue Video Contest invites students in grades nine through 12 to submit original videos with “How Has COVID-19 Changed Lives?” as the theme. The submission deadline is Dec. 1.

Videos should be 1 to 3 minutes in length. The winning individual or team will receive a $500 prize. Video submissions should explore how people have modified social and cultural activities during the pandemic and what the “new normal” means to the filmmakers.

Late submissions will not be accepted, and no one should enter more than one submission, whether individually or as part of a group. Get all the details at cville@rumiforum.org.

Monticello discount

There’s still time to visit Monticello as a family for a reduced rate. Through Wednesday, Monticello will welcome local residents for $10 per person or $20 per family living in the same household.