Buzz Kids: Video contest seeks young people's perspectives on pandemic's impact

This week’s Buzz Kids has the latest on a video contest presented by Rumi Forum Charlottesville to get young videographers’ takes on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Peace and Dialogue Video Contest invites students in grades nine through 12 to submit original videos with “How Has COVID-19 Changed Lives?” as the theme. The submission deadline is Dec. 1.
Videos should be 1 to 3 minutes in length. The winning individual or team will receive a $500 prize. Video submissions should explore how people have modified social and cultural activities during the pandemic and what the “new normal” means to the filmmakers.
Late submissions will not be accepted, and no one should enter more than one submission, whether individually or as part of a group. Get all the details at cville@rumiforum.org.
Monticello discount
There’s still time to visit Monticello as a family for a reduced rate. Through Wednesday, Monticello will welcome local residents for $10 per person or $20 per family living in the same household.
Be sure to buy your tickets in advance by visiting monticello.org. That’s the place to learn about all the available tours and events and plan your visit. Create your own custom field trip, or enjoy the visit as a family activity.
The local discount is available to residents of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange and Rockingham. If you plan to visit President Thomas Jefferson’s home more than once, consider buying an Annual Pass, a year-round option that offers unlimited genera admission and a variety of additional discounts — and generally pays for itself in two visits.
Local corn maze
Saturday is opening day for Blue Ridge Mountain Maze, which brings the fun of corn mazes, rope mazes, tire swings and a giant hay bale obstacle course to Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston through Nov. 8.
Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The maze is closed Mondays and Tuesdays except for Oct. 12, when Columbus Day hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Speaking of Columbus Day, hours on Oct. 11 will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Fall attractions also include farm animals, giant slides and pumpkin slingshots. The maze can be the site for family outings, school field trips, birthday parties or other autumn celebrations. The outdoor setting allows plenty of space for social distancing.
General admission is $12; it’s $11 for ages 4 to 12, with children ages 3 and younger getting in for free. Learn more online at blueridgemountainmaze.com, or dial (434) 212-0413.
