Buzz Calendar for Sept. 9
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 9

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Order Up and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Neal Goodloe in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“Locally Sourced”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $18, $6 students.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Disco Risque and The BLNDRS: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella Perfect food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Full Moon Saloon Trio of Two: 6 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

106.1 The Corner Presents Kendall Street Company with Palm Palm and Berto & Vincent: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $20, $15 advance.

Dan + Shay: The (Arena) Tour with The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $37.50, parking pass $15, masks required.

“Locally Sourced”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival’s Free Community Concert: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Randy Johnson 3: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Locally Sourced”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

9/11 20th Anniversary Unity & Commemoration Ceremony: With guest speakers and live patriotic music, 4-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Currys: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance.

SUNDAY

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.

The Pollocks: 3-5 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Locally Sourced”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Outback Presents: Nate Bargatze — The Raincheck Tour: 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $149.75 VIP, $49.75, $39.75.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Al & Rob of moe. in moe.stly acoustic: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25.

MONDAY

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: “Bach to Bluegrass”: 7 p.m., King Family Vineyards, (434) 295-5395, $40.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY

Colony House with Fleurie: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $23, $20 advance.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $18 $6 students.

Briston Maroney with Savannah Conley: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, sold out.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

