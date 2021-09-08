Buzz Calendar for Sept. 9

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Order Up and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Neal Goodloe in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
“Locally Sourced”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $18, $6 students.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Disco Risque and The BLNDRS: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella Perfect food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Full Moon Saloon Trio of Two: 6 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
106.1 The Corner Presents Kendall Street Company with Palm Palm and Berto & Vincent: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $20, $15 advance.
Dan + Shay: The (Arena) Tour with The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $37.50, parking pass $15, masks required.
“Locally Sourced”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival’s Free Community Concert: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.
Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Randy Johnson 3: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Locally Sourced”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.
Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
9/11 20th Anniversary Unity & Commemoration Ceremony: With guest speakers and live patriotic music, 4-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Currys: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance.
SUNDAY
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.
The Pollocks: 3-5 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Locally Sourced”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.
Outback Presents: Nate Bargatze — The Raincheck Tour: 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $149.75 VIP, $49.75, $39.75.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Al & Rob of moe. in moe.stly acoustic: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25.
MONDAY
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: “Bach to Bluegrass”: 7 p.m., King Family Vineyards, (434) 295-5395, $40.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
TUESDAY
Colony House with Fleurie: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $23, $20 advance.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $18 $6 students.
Briston Maroney with Savannah Conley: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, sold out.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.