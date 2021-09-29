 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 30
THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Starr Hill Presents: Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $60, $45, $35. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

“The Legacy of Black Wall Street”: Presented by University of Virginia Center for Politics and Legacy Productions and sponsored by Red Light Management, 6 p.m., events include documentary screening and time with Andrea Douglas, director Deborah Riley Draper, a family of Tuskegee Study victims, Dr. Taison Bell and Kai Bowe, Ting Pavilion, (434) 243-3540, food trucks will be there, free, reservations requested at Eventbrite. Masks required.

FRIDAY

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella Perfecta food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Twiddle: The band has canceled its Jefferson Theater show and other dates through Oct. 16 as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Refunds will be offered at points of purchase. (434) 245-4980.

Cherry Red in “A Tribute to Charlie”: Musical tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, gates open at 5 p.m., Luna Azul Farm in Troy, donations accepted for the band, bring chairs, blankets, beverages and snacks.

SATURDAY

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 1: Together Again” concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$8.

Music on the Patio with music by Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

SUNDAY

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Latin and Gipsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 1: Together Again” concert, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

