Buzz Calendar for Sept. 30

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Starr Hill Presents: Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $60, $45, $35. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
“The Legacy of Black Wall Street”: Presented by University of Virginia Center for Politics and Legacy Productions and sponsored by Red Light Management, 6 p.m., events include documentary screening and time with Andrea Douglas, director Deborah Riley Draper, a family of Tuskegee Study victims, Dr. Taison Bell and Kai Bowe, Ting Pavilion, (434) 243-3540, food trucks will be there, free, reservations requested at Eventbrite. Masks required.
FRIDAY
Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella Perfecta food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Twiddle: The band has canceled its Jefferson Theater show and other dates through Oct. 16 as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Refunds will be offered at points of purchase. (434) 245-4980.
Cherry Red in “A Tribute to Charlie”: Musical tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, gates open at 5 p.m., Luna Azul Farm in Troy, donations accepted for the band, bring chairs, blankets, beverages and snacks.
SATURDAY
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 1: Together Again” concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$8.
Music on the Patio with music by Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
SUNDAY
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Latin and Gipsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 1: Together Again” concert, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.