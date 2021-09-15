Buzz Calendar for Sept. 16

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Little Manila food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Sarah White & The New Band: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 6 p.m., Salsa Street food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with Shagwuf: Presented by 97.5 3WV, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $20, $18 advance. Limited number of ticket four-packs for $60.
Author Proal Heartwell and singer-songwriter Bahlmann Abbot: Event includes discussion of the writing of Oliver La Farge and the music of his son, Peter, 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, no cover, masks required.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.
South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Kat Wright: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio with Paul Norfleet: 6-9 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paulien Quartet: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Todd Snider: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $45 gold circle, $32 advance reserved, $25 advance standing, $3 increase on day of show. Rescheduled show; tickets purchased for previous dates will be honored.
Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Meadowcreek Golf Club, (434) 296-6069, no cover.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.
Local Vocals: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“A Night of Dreams”: Charlottesville Opera’s 2021 Annual Gala honoring Tessa Ader, 6-10 p.m., Farmington Country Club, (434) 293-4500, $5,000-$250.
Matt Johnson: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
The Joker Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
TUESDAY
Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, (877) 272-8849, $350-$250 VIP, $62 lower reserved, $43 general admission, benefits Charlottesville Free Clinic.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Houndmouth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $25, $22 advance.
The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.
Trey Anastasio Band: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, (877) 272-8849, $49.50.