 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 16
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for Sept. 16

  • 0

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Little Manila food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Sarah White & The New Band: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 6 p.m., Salsa Street food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with Shagwuf: Presented by 97.5 3WV, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $20, $18 advance. Limited number of ticket four-packs for $60.

Author Proal Heartwell and singer-songwriter Bahlmann Abbot: Event includes discussion of the writing of Oliver La Farge and the music of his son, Peter, 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, no cover, masks required.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kat Wright: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with Paul Norfleet: 6-9 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulien Quartet: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Todd Snider: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $45 gold circle, $32 advance reserved, $25 advance standing, $3 increase on day of show. Rescheduled show; tickets purchased for previous dates will be honored.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Meadowcreek Golf Club, (434) 296-6069, no cover.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.

Local Vocals: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“A Night of Dreams”: Charlottesville Opera’s 2021 Annual Gala honoring Tessa Ader, 6-10 p.m., Farmington Country Club, (434) 293-4500, $5,000-$250.

Matt Johnson: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Joker Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY

Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, (877) 272-8849, $350-$250 VIP, $62 lower reserved, $43 general admission, benefits Charlottesville Free Clinic.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Houndmouth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $25, $22 advance.

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.

Trey Anastasio Band: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, (877) 272-8849, $49.50.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gabrielle Union recounts 'terrifying' encounter with racists in Croatia

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert