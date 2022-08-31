Buzz Calendar for Sept. 1

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Golden Shoals: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Tailgate Thursdays with The Pollocks: Final tailgate event of the season, 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Bofa Band: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fridays After Five with 100 Proof Band with Project Bluebird: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Miles Pearce: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Johnny B and the Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

First Saturday Bachata — Salsa Social: 4 p.m., Grace Estate Winery, free.

Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival: Entertainment, food trucks, wine, beer and arts and crafts vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street in Madison, (540) 948-4455, free.

Waasi with Caydrik, Joseph Noah and Count Slick: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

Live Music in the Orchard: Phil Casey: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Mo Safren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John and Brian Rimel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10., must be 16 or older.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Adia Victoria: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $79 gold circle, $65 lower orchestra reserved, $49 general admission.

MONDAY, SEPT. 5

Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Bennie Dodd Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6

Charlottesville Premiere of “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: Presented in partnership with The United Jewish Fund for Charlottesville and Bind These Words, 7 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, $15. All ticket proceeds will go to The United Jewish Fund for Charlottesville.