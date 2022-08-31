 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 1

  • 0
Adia Victoria

Adia Victoria will be sharing her music on a bill with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Ting Pavilion on Sunday evening. Listen to music from her well-received 2021 album “A Southern Gothic.”

 Courtesy of Grandstand Media

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Golden Shoals: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Tailgate Thursdays with The Pollocks: Final tailgate event of the season, 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Bofa Band: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fridays After Five with 100 Proof Band with Project Bluebird: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Miles Pearce: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Johnny B and the Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

First Saturday Bachata — Salsa Social: 4 p.m., Grace Estate Winery, free.

Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival: Entertainment, food trucks, wine, beer and arts and crafts vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street in Madison, (540) 948-4455, free.

Waasi with Caydrik, Joseph Noah and Count Slick: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

Live Music in the Orchard: Phil Casey: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Mo Safren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John and Brian Rimel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10., must be 16 or older.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Adia Victoria: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $79 gold circle, $65 lower orchestra reserved, $49 general admission.

MONDAY, SEPT. 5

Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Bennie Dodd Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6

Charlottesville Premiere of “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: Presented in partnership with The United Jewish Fund for Charlottesville and Bind These Words, 7 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, $15. All ticket proceeds will go to The United Jewish Fund for Charlottesville.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

