Buzz Calendar for Oct. 21

THURSDAY
Alex Arbaugh in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Register for free talkback/panel discussion after the show, Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
“Free and Open to the Public”: Screening presented by Maupintown Media and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration recommended. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Jason Aldean: Thursday’s show at John Paul Jones Arena has been rescheduled for Sept. 30, 2022. Tickets for the original date will be honored then. (434) 924-3537.
FRIDAY
Family Weekend Choral Showcase: Performances by University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women’s Chorus, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students.
University of Virginia Marching Band: Open rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet Street and Ivy Road, (434) 982-5347, picnics welcome, free, weather permitting.
“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.
Documentary Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free, masks or face coverings required.
Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Gooey Gumdrops: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.
Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Symphonic Masquerade — An Evening Out of This World!”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75 premium balcony level, $30 orchestra level. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Madison Cunningham with S.G. Goodman: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.
SATURDAY
Virginia Gentlemen Family Weekend Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, $10.
“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.
Music on the Patio with music by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., 106 Grilled food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 2-5 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Met Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up in my Bones”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Candyman”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adults. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.
The Wavelength: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Addams Family”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Psycho”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adults. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
FarAway: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
“Plan 9 from Outer Space”: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Free popcorn. No unaccompanied minors allowed
Emily Wolfe with Willie D-E: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
MONDAY
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Halloween Trivia Costume Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prizes for best Halloween costumes.
TUESDAY
Spafford with Eggy: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.
Indigo Girls: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $99-$39.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.