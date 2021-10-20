 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 21
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 21

Ty Cooper

Local filmmaker Ty Cooper will lead a workshop Friday in the Main Stage Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College. He will share information about new technology that can make filmmaking more accessible than ever.

 Courtesy of Piedmont Virginia Community College

THURSDAY

Alex Arbaugh in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Register for free talkback/panel discussion after the show, Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

“Free and Open to the Public”: Screening presented by Maupintown Media and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration recommended. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Jason Aldean: Thursday’s show at John Paul Jones Arena has been rescheduled for Sept. 30, 2022. Tickets for the original date will be honored then. (434) 924-3537.

FRIDAY

Family Weekend Choral Showcase: Performances by University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women’s Chorus, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students.

University of Virginia Marching Band: Open rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet Street and Ivy Road, (434) 982-5347, picnics welcome, free, weather permitting.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.

Documentary Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free, masks or face coverings required.

Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Gooey Gumdrops: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Symphonic Masquerade — An Evening Out of This World!”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75 premium balcony level, $30 orchestra level. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Madison Cunningham with S.G. Goodman: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.

SATURDAY

Virginia Gentlemen Family Weekend Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, $10.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.

Music on the Patio with music by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., 106 Grilled food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 2-5 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Met Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up in my Bones”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Candyman”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adults. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.

The Wavelength: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Addams Family”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Psycho”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adults. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

FarAway: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Plan 9 from Outer Space”: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Free popcorn. No unaccompanied minors allowed

Emily Wolfe with Willie D-E: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

MONDAY

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Halloween Trivia Costume Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prizes for best Halloween costumes.

TUESDAY

Spafford with Eggy: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Indigo Girls: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $99-$39.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

