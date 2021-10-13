Buzz Calendar for Oct. 14

THURSDAY
Mojo Pie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
United Way Celebration Block Party: Launch for new Envision campaign to reduce poverty in Charlottesville and surrounding area, 5-9 p.m., IX Art Park, ixartpark.org.
Paramount Presents: MasterChef Live!: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
FRIDAY
“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
University of Virginia Marching Band: Open rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet Street and Ivy Road, picnics welcome, free, weather permitting.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Alex Hargreaves and Adam Larrabee Quartet: 8 p.m., The Front Porch at 221 E. Water St., (434) 806-7062, $18. Proof of vaccination required.
Bob Bennetta Blues Revue: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Jason Gray: “An Acoustic Evening of Songs and Stories,” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Grace Community Church, (434) 962-5685, $25 gold artist circle, $18 general admission.
Raising the Rusty Iris: Art party for all ages that includes the painting of the Rusty Iris art bus, performances by Bad Hat Fire fire performance troupe and DJs Noögenesis, BabyFace Killah, and Iluvu, 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, all ages. Nasty weather cancels or postpones the outdoor event.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Velvet Underground”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Burlesque at The Southern featuring the Empress (of Immodest Opulence) De Naste: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 advance, 18 and older.
Westminster Organ Concert Series with organist Jonathan Schakel and Zephyrus Early Music Vocal Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free. Masks required.
SATURDAY
“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
Harvest Party Music on the Patio with music by Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., The Frank Food food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Randy Johnston 3: 2-5 p.m., Salty Bottom Blue Oyster Truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Black Business Expo: Fifth annual event includes DJs spinning all afternoon, panel discussions at 2 p.m., business pitch contest at 5 p.m. and live music at 5:30 p.m., IX Art Park, ixartpark.org, free, all ages.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Met Live in HD: “Boris Godunov”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Park Street Coffee House with Steve Slagg: Doors open at 7 p.m., Park Street Christian Church, (434) 296-3155, admission is suggested donation of $10 and/or two non-perishable food items for food bank donation. Half of all proceeds will go to PSCC Scholarship Fund. Masks and proof of vaccination required
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Wavelength Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Chatham County Line: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.
SUNDAY
“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 2 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Featuring percussionist I-Jen Fang, violist Ayn Balija, flutist Kelly Sulick, pianist John Mayhood, violinist David Sariti and cellist Adam Carter, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students free for ages 6 to 18.
Music on the Patio with music by Vicky Lee: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Three Notch’d Road: The Charlottesville Baroque Ensemble with guest violinist Aisslinn Nosky: Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” with Fiona Hughes and Natalie Kress on Baroque violin, Maureen Murchie on baroque viola, Jeremy Ward on Baroque cello, Dylan Sauerwald on harpsichord and Samuel Suggs on Baroque bass, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Lucero with Morgan Wade: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 2 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Starr Hill Presents: Chris Thile — Live in Concert: Performance at Paramount Theater has been canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. For ticket refund inquiries, call (434) 979-1333.
Andrew Washington: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
George Clanton with Magdalena Bay and Vitesse X: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.
MONDAY
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
TUESDAY
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, free parking in Central Grounds Parking Garage.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.