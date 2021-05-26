Buzz Calendar for May 27

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Duo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., 106 Street Food and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Neal Goodloe in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Zoiree: Edwin Roa will lead a 45-minute tango class, followed by 45 minutes of dance practice, 7-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20 per couple, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather postpones event.
FRIDAY
Friday Cheers with The J.O.B.: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Spread Out! A Socially Distanced Stand-Up Showcase: Colby Knight hosts a show with local comedians Vladimir Yankurdec, Christopher Cantrell Lucy Bonino, Heather Kilburn, Jamal Toler and Martin Phillips, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Moonstruck”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Basecamp Concert Series with Big Something and Too Many Zooz: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.
Music on the Patio by An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Bullitt”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Music on the Patio by Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
John & Brian Rimel: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
MONDAY
Memorial Day Music on the Patio by The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Laura Thurston: 6-9 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.
Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., King Family Vineyards in Crozet, (434) 823-7800, no cover.