Buzz Calendar for May 27

Spread Out! A Socially Distanced Stand-Up Showcase: Colby Knight hosts a show with local comedians Vladimir Yankurdec, Christopher Cantrell Lucy Bonino, Heather Kilburn, Jamal Toler and Martin Phillips, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Moonstruck”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Basecamp Concert Series with Big Something and Too Many Zooz: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Music on the Patio by An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Bullitt”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.