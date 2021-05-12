 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for May 13
Buzz Calendar for May 13

  • 0

THURSDAY

Ken Farmer and the Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Zoiree: Edwin Roa will lead a 45-minute bachata class, followed by 45 minutes of dance practice, 7-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20 per couple, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather postpones event.

The Virginia Film Festival Presents: “Minari”: Presented in partnership with the Paramount, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.

FRIDAY

Friday Cheers with Jon Spear Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with John Goslin and Bill Yetzer: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Mt. Joy and special guest Briston Maroney in Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, sold out.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mojo Pie: 6-8:30 p.m., The Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio by Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Meadowcreek Golf Course Grill, (434) 296-6069, no cover, rain may cancel.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore: “Carmen (from Jan. 16, 2010)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

Tara Mills Trio: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Dave Goodrich: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Birdcage (25th Anniversary)”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Spencer Hatcher: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

