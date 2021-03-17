Buzz Calendar for March 18

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Sleepless in Seattle”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Jimmy O: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Equinox with The ‘77z and The Blndrs: Socially distanced outdoor event, 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, bad weather cancels.
» Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount Presents: Met Stars Live in Concert — Renée Fleming and Jonas Kaufmann in HD (live broadcast): 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
» Bailey Hayes: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» Matthew O’Donnell: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Tara Mills Trio: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Mercy Trail: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Trivia Night with Brandon the Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY