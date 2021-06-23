Buzz Calendar for June 24

Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Full Moon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Chicago”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

A Concert for Shenandoah with Scuffletown Duo: Fundraiser for Shenandoah National Park Trust, 7-10 p.m., new Shenandoah and Black Bear wines will be featured, Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $50 suggested donation, reservations recommended. Proceeds donated to Shenandoah National Park Trust.