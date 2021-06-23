Buzz Calendar for June 24

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Meisha Herron Duo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., 106 Street Food and Little Manila food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Charlottesville Opera’s “La Bohème”: 8 p.m., Ting Pavilion, $50 gold circle, $40 lower orchestra reserved, $30 upper orchestra reserved, $15 general admission lawn. Masks requested when you are moving throughout the venue.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Wild Common: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Basecamp Concert Series with Twiddle: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.
Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Full Moon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Chicago”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
A Concert for Shenandoah with Scuffletown Duo: Fundraiser for Shenandoah National Park Trust, 7-10 p.m., new Shenandoah and Black Bear wines will be featured, Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $50 suggested donation, reservations recommended. Proceeds donated to Shenandoah National Park Trust.
Summer of Drag: Virginia drag performers in the spotlight, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount Presents: The Jason Burke Band and Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.
FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet, (434) 823-5671, no cover.
SUNDAY
Wave Milor, Larry Bisgaier and Bob Bowen: 3-5:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club's weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Mercy Trail: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Mitchel Evan: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffle & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club's weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.