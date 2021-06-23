 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for June 24
THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Meisha Herron Duo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., 106 Street Food and Little Manila food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Charlottesville Opera’s “La Bohème”: 8 p.m., Ting Pavilion, $50 gold circle, $40 lower orchestra reserved, $30 upper orchestra reserved, $15 general admission lawn. Masks requested when you are moving throughout the venue.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Wild Common: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Basecamp Concert Series with Twiddle: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Full Moon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Chicago”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

A Concert for Shenandoah with Scuffletown Duo: Fundraiser for Shenandoah National Park Trust, 7-10 p.m., new Shenandoah and Black Bear wines will be featured, Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $50 suggested donation, reservations recommended. Proceeds donated to Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Summer of Drag: Virginia drag performers in the spotlight, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount Presents: The Jason Burke Band and Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet, (434) 823-5671, no cover.

Charlottesville Opera’s “La Bohème”: 8 p.m., Ting Pavilion, $50 gold circle, $40 lower orchestra reserved, $30 upper orchestra reserved, $15 general admission lawn. Masks requested when you are moving throughout the venue.

SUNDAY

Wave Milor, Larry Bisgaier and Bob Bowen: 3-5:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club's weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Mercy Trail: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Mitchel Evan: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffle & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club's weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CALENDAR SUBMISSIONS

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance while capacity limits remain in place. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

