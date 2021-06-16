Buzz Calendar for June 17

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with David Kulund with Matty Metcalf: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Charlottesville Opera’s “Opera in the Park”: Popular opera selections, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Chamomile and Whiskey: Outdoor concert series’ season opener, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Porch Dogs: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Joint Venture: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jules and Friends: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
BarKodZ: An Urban Experience: With Kush Gang, Keese Allen, Equally Opposite, Sons of Ichibei, Chef Wavy and Ace Way, 7:30 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, $5 advance, 18 and older. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “A View from the Bridge (from 2015)”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio with Billy & The Backbeats: 6-9 p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
An Evening with Indecision: Featuring Aaron Evans, David Ibbeken, Craig Dougald, Shawn McCrystal, Doug Wanamaker and Chris White, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Iron Giant”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Father’s Day Cigar & Wine Pairing: Noon to 6 p.m., Bomar and Ritter will perform from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffle & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Barbershop”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Ronnie Johnson Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.