Buzz Calendar for June 10

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Michael Clem in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY
Friday Cheers with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria's Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Charlottesville Opera's "Broadway in the Park": Musical selections from popular Broadway musicals, singers include Jennifer DiNoia, Allison Semmes and Sharin Apostolou, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
"Laughter and Wine: An Open-Air Comedy Night": With headliner Benjy Himmelfarb and featuring Matt Deakins and special guest Brandon Beswick, 8 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, $25, 21 and older.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Stop Making Sense”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Jodie Davis: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Basecamp Concert Series with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.
Second Saturday Concert Series with Jimmy O: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Le Nozze di Figaro (from Oct. 18, 2014)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Music on the Patio by Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 3-5:30 p.m., The Pie Guy food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Badlands: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Matt Johnson: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Key Largo”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
The Joker Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.