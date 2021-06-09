 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for June 10
Buzz Calendar for June 10

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Michael Clem in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY 

Friday Cheers with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria's Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Opera's "Broadway in the Park": Musical selections from popular Broadway musicals, singers include Jennifer DiNoia, Allison Semmes and Sharin Apostolou, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance.  Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

"Laughter and Wine: An Open-Air Comedy Night": With headliner Benjy Himmelfarb and featuring Matt Deakins and special guest Brandon Beswick, 8 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, $25, 21 and older.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Stop Making Sense”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Jodie Davis: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Basecamp Concert Series with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Second Saturday Concert Series with Jimmy O: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Le Nozze di Figaro (from Oct. 18, 2014)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

Music on the Patio by Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 3-5:30 p.m., The Pie Guy food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Badlands: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY 

Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Matt Johnson: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Key Largo”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

The Joker Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances resume, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, honor masking requests and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

