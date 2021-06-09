Buzz Calendar for June 10

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Michael Clem in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY

Friday Cheers with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria's Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.