Buzz Calendar for July 8

“Back to Barboursville” featuring Terri Allard Trio: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20.

The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Xanadu: Roller disco with music by local DJs, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., switches to a silent disco after 10 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.

SATURDAY

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef and Far Gohn Brewing will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.