Buzz Calendar for July 8
Calendar

Buzz Calendar for July 8

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Wave Milor in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia and Boxed Lunch: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with South Canal Street: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Followed by Stargazing with Steve Layman at 8:30 p.m.; telescopes will be available for viewing the heaven. Free, but reservations recommended.

“Back to Barboursville” featuring Terri Allard Trio: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20.

The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Xanadu: Roller disco with music by local DJs, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., switches to a silent disco after 10 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.

SATURDAY

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef and Far Gohn Brewing will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Il Trovatore (from Oct. 3, 2015)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Jon Spear Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

Cville Band: “Welcome Back” concert, part of 99th Season Summer Concert Series, 3:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, (434) 295-9850, free.

Kat & The Travelers: 3-5:30 p.m., Twisted Biscuits food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Luke Powers: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Some Like It Hot”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CALENDAR SUBMISSIONS

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance while capacity limits remain in place. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 7

Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival's return

The show is running 14 months late, thanks to the pandemic. And it's about time for the city’s merchants, hoteliers and restaurateurs, who hope the return of the festival’s glamour and revenues heralds a broader renaissance for the region and France’s cultural world after an exceptionally damaging year.

