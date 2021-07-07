Buzz Calendar for July 8

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Wave Milor in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia and Boxed Lunch: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with South Canal Street: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Followed by Stargazing with Steve Layman at 8:30 p.m.; telescopes will be available for viewing the heaven. Free, but reservations recommended.
“Back to Barboursville” featuring Terri Allard Trio: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20.
The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Xanadu: Roller disco with music by local DJs, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., switches to a silent disco after 10 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.
SATURDAY
Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef and Far Gohn Brewing will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Il Trovatore (from Oct. 3, 2015)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
The Jon Spear Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Cville Band: “Welcome Back” concert, part of 99th Season Summer Concert Series, 3:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, (434) 295-9850, free.
Kat & The Travelers: 3-5:30 p.m., Twisted Biscuits food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Luke Powers: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Some Like It Hot”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.
James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.