 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for July 22
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for July 22

  • 0

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Johnny Sportcoat and Charlie Pastorfield in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

David Wax Museum (Duo): 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Jon Spear Band and Billy & The Backbeats: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Bob Keel: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Slice Versa food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Illiterate Light with Good Dog Nigel and Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $10.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Vax to the Future ‘80s Dance Party with Film on Girls and DJ Cadybug: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, 1980s attire welcomed, $15, $12 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Standing in the Shadows of Motown”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Kat and the Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CatVideoFest 2021: 1 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, (434) 529-3000.

SUNDAY

Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Old Soul — Jon Spear and Dara James: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Boxcar Speakeasy: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Sunset Blvd.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Spencer Hatcher: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Friday, July 16

Fridays After Five with Erin & The Wildfire and Spudnik: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (4…

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 21

Wind Down Wednesday with Mojo Pie: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Movies

Best Bets for Saturday, July 17

Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no …

Movies

Best Bets for Thursday, July 15

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with 180 Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard and Order Up food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Or…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert