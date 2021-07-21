Buzz Calendar for July 22

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Johnny Sportcoat and Charlie Pastorfield in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
David Wax Museum (Duo): 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Jon Spear Band and Billy & The Backbeats: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Bob Keel: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Slice Versa food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Illiterate Light with Good Dog Nigel and Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $10.
Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Live music: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Vax to the Future ‘80s Dance Party with Film on Girls and DJ Cadybug: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, 1980s attire welcomed, $15, $12 advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Standing in the Shadows of Motown”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Kat and the Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
CatVideoFest 2021: 1 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, (434) 529-3000.
SUNDAY
Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Old Soul — Jon Spear and Dara James: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Boxcar Speakeasy: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Sunset Blvd.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Spencer Hatcher: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.