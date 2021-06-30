 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for July 1
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for July 1

  • 0

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Two of Us in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Playin’ in the Park Independence Celebration: 6 p.m. Friday at Booster Park in Orange, free.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Boxed Lunch: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Independence Day Concert and Celebration with music by Heifetz International Music Institute: 2-4 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, free, picnics welcome, bring lawn chairs.

PreflX Midsummers: Kendall Street Company shares music from new double album “The Year the Earth Stood Still: Ninurta,” 5 p.m., doors at 4 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

SUNDAY

Low Country Boil: Noon-6 p.m., music by The Jared Stout Band from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Celebrate Us! Fireworks 2021: 6-10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., includes music by Root Cellar Remedy, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $20 ages 16 and older; $10 ages 15 and younger; a portion of the proceeds and additional donations benefit Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. Rain date: Monday.

4th of July with Mattie Fuller: 5-8 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fourth of July Celebration: Music by South Canal Street and pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m., fireworks at around 9 to 9:15 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, free, parking donations benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Reds, Whites and Bluegrass: Noon to 4 p.m., Tara Mills Band will provide the music, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, Ext. 105.

Red, White, Blue ‘n’ Greene: Festivities will include a parade at 5 p.m. and main event featuring fireworks display at 6 p.m., 13510 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville, free.

MONDAY

25th Anniversary Stupendous Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Earlysville Forest Drive and Earlysville Road, parade route will take Earlysville Road to Union Church, (434) 996-6159, free.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Rebel Without a Cause”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

CALENDAR SUBMISSIONS

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance while capacity limits remain in place. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Quentin Tarantino is in no hurry to make his final film

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Friday, June 25

Fridays After Five with Wild Common: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 30

Wind Down Wednesday with Mitchel Evan: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffle & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, …

Movies

Best Bets for Saturday, June 19

Music on the Patio with Billy & The Backbeats: 6-9 p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-420…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert