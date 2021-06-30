Buzz Calendar for July 1

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Two of Us in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Playin’ in the Park Independence Celebration: 6 p.m. Friday at Booster Park in Orange, free.
Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Boxed Lunch: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Independence Day Concert and Celebration with music by Heifetz International Music Institute: 2-4 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, free, picnics welcome, bring lawn chairs.
PreflX Midsummers: Kendall Street Company shares music from new double album “The Year the Earth Stood Still: Ninurta,” 5 p.m., doors at 4 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
SUNDAY
Low Country Boil: Noon-6 p.m., music by The Jared Stout Band from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Celebrate Us! Fireworks 2021: 6-10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., includes music by Root Cellar Remedy, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $20 ages 16 and older; $10 ages 15 and younger; a portion of the proceeds and additional donations benefit Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. Rain date: Monday.
4th of July with Mattie Fuller: 5-8 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Fourth of July Celebration: Music by South Canal Street and pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m., fireworks at around 9 to 9:15 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, free, parking donations benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Reds, Whites and Bluegrass: Noon to 4 p.m., Tara Mills Band will provide the music, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, Ext. 105.
Red, White, Blue ‘n’ Greene: Festivities will include a parade at 5 p.m. and main event featuring fireworks display at 6 p.m., 13510 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville, free.
MONDAY
25th Anniversary Stupendous Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Earlysville Forest Drive and Earlysville Road, parade route will take Earlysville Road to Union Church, (434) 996-6159, free.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Rebel Without a Cause”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.