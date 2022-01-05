Buzz Calendar for Jan. 6

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Cleidsner and Paul Bell: 6-8:30 p.m., Law Dogs Hotdogs food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Music on the Patio with Mike Henry: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Big Gavel Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.