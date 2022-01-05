Buzz Calendar for Jan. 6

FRIDAY, JAN. 7
Cleidsner and Paul Bell: 6-8:30 p.m., Law Dogs Hotdogs food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
Music on the Patio with Mike Henry: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Big Gavel Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Drag Bonanza: Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins, starring You’Neek, Berry Boi and Tiffani Hunter Monique, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: An Evening with Dailey and Vincent: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $49.75, $34.75, $29.75 and $24.75. All tickets purchased for the original June 11, 2011, date will be honored.
Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Sisters & Brothers with Baked Shrimp and Seleus: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
MONDAY, JAN. 10
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Hedonistic Nights: Screening of “Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat” and 1980s-inspired art making, 7:30 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville and IX Art Park, call for price.