Buzz Calendar for Jan. 6
FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Cleidsner and Paul Bell: 6-8:30 p.m., Law Dogs Hotdogs food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Music on the Patio with Mike Henry: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Big Gavel Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza: Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins, starring You’Neek, Berry Boi and Tiffani Hunter Monique, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: An Evening with Dailey and Vincent: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $49.75, $34.75, $29.75 and $24.75. All tickets purchased for the original June 11, 2011, date will be honored.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sisters & Brothers with Baked Shrimp and Seleus: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

MONDAY, JAN. 10

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Hedonistic Nights: Screening of “Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat” and 1980s-inspired art making, 7:30 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville and IX Art Park, call for price.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

