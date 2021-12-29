Buzz Calendar for Dec. 30

THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Paramount Presents: The Royal Ballet in HD — “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
No events submitted for New Year’s Eve.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD: “Cinderella — Holiday Presentation”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
MONDAY, JAN. 3
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.