 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 30
0 Comments

Buzz Calendar for Dec. 30

  • 0

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Paramount Presents: The Royal Ballet in HD — “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

No events submitted for New Year’s Eve.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD: “Cinderella — Holiday Presentation”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalise divorce

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 25 best movies of 2021
Movies

The 25 best movies of 2021

Setbacks and delays notwithstanding, one could easily argue that 2021 was a much better year for movies than 2020. Here are the best, according to Metacritic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert