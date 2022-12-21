Buzz Calendar for Dec. 22

THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Holiday Encore: “The Magic Flute” (Dec. 30, 2006): 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
Holiday Music on the Patio with Peter Warren: 1-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paulo Franco Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Duo DiPuma: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Sarah White’s Country Christmas Show featuring Ian Gilliam, Brennan Gilmore, Charlie Bell, Andy Thacker and Ramblin’ Davey: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
No events reported by press time.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
No events reported by press time.
MONDAY, DEC. 26
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
No events reported by press time.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
No events reported by press time.