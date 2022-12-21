 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 22

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Holiday Encore: “The Magic Flute” (Dec. 30, 2006): 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Holiday Music on the Patio with Peter Warren: 1-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulo Franco Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Duo DiPuma: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sarah White’s Country Christmas Show featuring Ian Gilliam, Brennan Gilmore, Charlie Bell, Andy Thacker and Ramblin’ Davey: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

No events reported by press time.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

No events reported by press time.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

No events reported by press time.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

No events reported by press time.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

