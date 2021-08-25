 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for Aug. 26
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for Aug. 26

  • 0

THURSDAY

Greg Ward performs during annual Community Hop Harvest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., music from 1-3 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, free.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jason Burke Music: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Two of Us in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Free Union and Tonal Strangers: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Full Nelson Friday with Bob Keel: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Vicky Lee: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance, sold out.

Lockn’ Farm: The Marcus King Band, Lettuce and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $104-$27.

“Hello?” Album Release Show with The BLNDRS with Dropping Julia: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., café opens at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12.

SATURDAY

An Evening Event: Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Soul of Cville Festival with music by Jaquan Middleton & Friends, BCBA Dancers, LeeBangah, Sam the Beast from the East and E&J Band: 5-11 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

Soul of Cville Silent Disco: 11 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, 21 and older. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance.

Jason Burke Band: 5-8 p.m., Order Up Seafood food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Marcus King Band, Gabe Dixon Band and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: , Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Slumdog Millionaire”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Waasi with Wayve, Caydrik and Joseph Noah, and Hunt: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

SUNDAY

Music on the Patio by Peter Warren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Willie DE: 3-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jon Batiste and Gabe Dixon Band: Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Spencer Hatcher and Gang: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY

Cville Band: “Finale” in 99th Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane: Soap Box Derby Tour with Andrew Combs: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $25..

Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify reveals the most-streamed songs of summer 2021

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wind Down Wednesday with Chris Hanks: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, pur…

+2
'CODA': A landmark crowd-pleaser for a year light on crowds
Movies

'CODA': A landmark crowd-pleaser for a year light on crowds

newcomer Emilia Jones plays the hearing daughter of a hardscrabble fishing family of two randy, funny, loving, deaf parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and her pugnacious, handsome, deaf brother Leo (Daniel Durant). Her just-developing dreams of singing seem at first like teenage rebellion. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert