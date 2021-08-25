Buzz Calendar for Aug. 26

Soul of Cville Festival with music by Jaquan Middleton & Friends, BCBA Dancers, LeeBangah, Sam the Beast from the East and E&J Band: 5-11 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

Soul of Cville Silent Disco: 11 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, 21 and older. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance.

Jason Burke Band: 5-8 p.m., Order Up Seafood food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Marcus King Band, Gabe Dixon Band and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: , Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.