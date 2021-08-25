Buzz Calendar for Aug. 26

THURSDAY
Greg Ward performs during annual Community Hop Harvest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., music from 1-3 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, free.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jason Burke Music: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Two of Us in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Free Union and Tonal Strangers: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Full Nelson Friday with Bob Keel: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Vicky Lee: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance, sold out.
Lockn’ Farm: The Marcus King Band, Lettuce and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $104-$27.
“Hello?” Album Release Show with The BLNDRS with Dropping Julia: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., café opens at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12.
SATURDAY
An Evening Event: Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Soul of Cville Festival with music by Jaquan Middleton & Friends, BCBA Dancers, LeeBangah, Sam the Beast from the East and E&J Band: 5-11 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.
Soul of Cville Silent Disco: 11 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, 21 and older. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance.
Jason Burke Band: 5-8 p.m., Order Up Seafood food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Marcus King Band, Gabe Dixon Band and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: , Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Slumdog Millionaire”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Waasi with Wayve, Caydrik and Joseph Noah, and Hunt: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
SUNDAY
Music on the Patio by Peter Warren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Willie DE: 3-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jon Batiste and Gabe Dixon Band: Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.
Spencer Hatcher and Gang: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY
Cville Band: “Finale” in 99th Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane: Soap Box Derby Tour with Andrew Combs: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $25..
Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.