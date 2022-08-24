Buzz Calendar for Aug. 25

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

Pale Blue Dot: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with special guests The Judy Chops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

Tailgate Thursdays with Paulien: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Friday Night Out at DuCard with 2Wishes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulien Quartet: Thrill of the Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Laura Thurston: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza Presents “Summer Party”: Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn & Cherry Poppins, with Monique Michaels, Yooneek Nuyork and Rose Wood, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Fridays After Five with Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Live Music in the Orchard: Theocles: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Elby Brass Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Clueless” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden Tribute) with Ashes Reign: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30

Hiss Golden Messenger with Carson McHone: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22.50 advance.