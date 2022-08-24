 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for Aug. 25

  • 0

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

Pale Blue Dot: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with special guests The Judy Chops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

Tailgate Thursdays with Paulien: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Friday Night Out at DuCard with 2Wishes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

People are also reading…

Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulien Quartet: Thrill of the Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Laura Thurston: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza Presents “Summer Party”: Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn & Cherry Poppins, with Monique Michaels, Yooneek Nuyork and Rose Wood, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Fridays After Five with Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Live Music in the Orchard: Theocles: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Elby Brass Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Clueless” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden Tribute) with Ashes Reign: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30

Hiss Golden Messenger with Carson McHone: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22.50 advance.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 19

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

In ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard directs the Thai cave rescue

In ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard directs the Thai cave rescue

Ron Howard learned years ago on “Apollo 13” that knowing the outcome of a story is different from knowing the story itself. And though the 2018 rescue of the Thai boys’ soccer team and their coach is considerably fresher in our collective memories, Howard saw in it a similar opportunity to shed light on the people involved in an impossible mission with a happy ending. But the reality of filming the movie would prove enormously difficult, not just in authentically portraying the dangerous diving, but in giving space to the thousands of volunteers who helped. “Thirteen Lives," available Friday on Amazon Prime Video, stars Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell.

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Kaluuya can't wait to watch 'Black Panther' sequel as a fan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert