Buzz Calendar for Aug. 19

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Farmacy and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Wave Milor in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.
Afterparty featuring Sisters & Brothers with Seleus: 9:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $57.50 general admission.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Groove Train and The Chardonnays: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Full Nelson Friday with Cherry Red Duo: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Get Involved Games Happy Hour at 4:30 p.m., Grateful Shred at 5:45 p.m., Vasudo at 8 p.m., Dawes performing Black Sabbath at 10 p.m., Elephant Proof in Garcia’s Forest at midnight, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Derelectrics and Rob Cheatham and Co.: Benefit for The Front Porch, 7-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.
Michael Clem & Matty Metcalf: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Peter Anspach on the Porch at 11 a.m., Rockn’ to Lockn’: The BLNDRS at noon, Get Involved Games at noon, Sammy Rae & The Friends at 3 p.m., Cory Wong at 4:30 p.m., Dawes at 6:30 p.m., Goose in two sets at 8:30 p.m. and Grateful Shred at midnight in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 2 and 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Fargo” — 25th-Anniversary 4k Edition: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Magic City Hippies with Cool Company: 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.
SUNDAY
Music on the Patio by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
John and Brian Rimel: 3-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Rockn’ to Lockn’: Audacity Brass Band at noon, Get Involved Games at noon, aGOOSEticTrio at 2 p.m., Hiss Golden Messenger at 3:30 p.m., Dr. Dog at 5:30 p.m. and Goose in two sets at 7:30 p.m., Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 2 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.
Déjà Moo: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Magic City Hippies with Cool Company: 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Pie Guy food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Harold and Maude”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Ronnie Johnson Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Nan Macmillan with TABA and Marti: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.