Buzz Calendar for Aug. 19
THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Farmacy and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Wave Milor in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.

Afterparty featuring Sisters & Brothers with Seleus: 9:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $57.50 general admission.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Groove Train and The Chardonnays: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Full Nelson Friday with Cherry Red Duo: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Get Involved Games Happy Hour at 4:30 p.m., Grateful Shred at 5:45 p.m., Vasudo at 8 p.m., Dawes performing Black Sabbath at 10 p.m., Elephant Proof in Garcia’s Forest at midnight, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Derelectrics and Rob Cheatham and Co.: Benefit for The Front Porch, 7-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

Michael Clem & Matty Metcalf: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Peter Anspach on the Porch at 11 a.m., Rockn’ to Lockn’: The BLNDRS at noon, Get Involved Games at noon, Sammy Rae & The Friends at 3 p.m., Cory Wong at 4:30 p.m., Dawes at 6:30 p.m., Goose in two sets at 8:30 p.m. and Grateful Shred at midnight in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 2 and 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Fargo” — 25th-Anniversary 4k Edition: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Magic City Hippies with Cool Company: 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.

SUNDAY

Music on the Patio by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John and Brian Rimel: 3-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Rockn’ to Lockn’: Audacity Brass Band at noon, Get Involved Games at noon, aGOOSEticTrio at 2 p.m., Hiss Golden Messenger at 3:30 p.m., Dr. Dog at 5:30 p.m. and Goose in two sets at 7:30 p.m., Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 2 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.

Déjà Moo: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Magic City Hippies with Cool Company: 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Pie Guy food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Harold and Maude”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Ronnie Johnson Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nan Macmillan with TABA and Marti: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

