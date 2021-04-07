Buzz Calendar for April 8

FRIDAY
■ Friday Cheers with Cary Wimbish Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
■ Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
■ The Blowbirds: Green, Whitlow, Milor, Storer, Bisgaier and LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria’s Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
■ Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Spaceballs”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
■ The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
■ Second Saturday Concert Series with Local Vocals: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
■ Paramount at the Movies Presents: “12 Going on 30”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
■ Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
■ Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
■ Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
■ Dave Goodrich: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
■ Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
■ Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.
■ Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Wattstax”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.