Buzz Calendar for April 8

FRIDAY

■ Friday Cheers with Cary Wimbish Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

■ Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

■ The Blowbirds: Green, Whitlow, Milor, Storer, Bisgaier and LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria’s Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

■ Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Spaceballs”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

■ The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

■ Second Saturday Concert Series with Local Vocals: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

■ Paramount at the Movies Presents: “12 Going on 30”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.